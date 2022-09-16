Kalama residents can petition to create or axe city ordinances starting next week

KALAMA — Effective next week, city residents will be able to petition to make certain government changes, following a years-long effort by some citizens to get initiative and referendum powers.

The council approved the ordinance adopting the powers for Kalama residents in a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Jon Stanfill opposed. Before the vote, Mayor Mike Reuter said he was disappointed the council didn't hold a workshop before moving ahead with adoption.

In early June, the council decided to move ahead with the policy in a 3-1 vote, with Stanfill opposed and Councilwoman Wendy Conradi absent. Citizens then had 90 days to submit a petition for the policy's approval to be decided at the ballot instead.

Stanfill said in June he opposes adding the powers for several reasons, including that "it takes complex issues and boils them down to a yes or no vote."

The power of initiative allows voters to submit a petition with a specific number of signatures that proposes an ordinance for adoption. If it meets requirements, the council votes on the ordinance or sends it to the ballot. Referendum allows voters to petition within a certain timeframe to suspend an ordinance passed by the council until it is repealed or sent to the ballot.

Not all legislation is subject to initiative and referendum, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center. Only ordinances may be enacted or repealed, and the powers don’t apply to certain ordinances or administrative actions or powers granted by the Legislature to the City Council.

Councilman Matthew Merz, who proposed adopting the powers earlier this year and in 2020, said the decisions was "wonderful."

"The people have been waiting a long time," he said.

Budget discussions begin

In other business, the council discussed staff recommendations and gave direction for budget priorities.

The last two years, the council has not adopted the full 1% property tax increase allowed by state law. The council also raised utility rates at a lower amount than recommended by the utility rate study approved in 2020, except for stormwater.

Staff recommended the council approve the 1% property tax increase and raise utility rates at least the full amount outlined in the study, if not more to include the amounts not raised for 2021 and 2022. Utility expenses are expected to increase to about $300,000 because of inflation, and the rate increases are needed to help cover those costs, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

The budget typically includes a cost-of-living raise for non-bargaining unit staff based on the consumer price index increase, which is 8.8% this year, McMaster said. Council members suggested capping the raise at 5% or 6%.

No final decisions were made and any increases to utility rates, property tax and cost-of-living raises for staff will be discussed further and voted on in the coming months.

The council also:

• Vacated a 66-foot-wide portion of undeveloped right of way off Birch Street to an adjoining property owner.

• Approved setting a fee for public records requesting police body camera footage to cover the cost of redactions necessary at $50.39 per hour, which is the hourly staff rate of the records clerk.