Kalama police deny councilman Matt Merz's accusations of misconduct

Herrera said Merz was told the department intended to comply with the public disclosure request on June 28, as required by law, and the letter sent to Merz also shared the process by which he could file to stop or restrict the release of the records. Barring a Superior Court order, Herrera said the records would be released July 6.

“At my direction, and in the event there was some delay in obtaining a court order, the police department did not release the requested records until July 9,” he wrote. “To the City’s knowledge, nothing was ever filed in Superior Court and the City was not asked for an extension pending filing.”

As there was no clearly defined exemptions for the information that meet the legal definition of intimate images, “the decision Mr. Merz would have preferred was not the City’s to make,” Herrera said in the letter.

“Suggesting that the police department has been ‘politicized and weaponized’ is dangerous and reckless. It is irresponsible and it forces me, as a leader, to call it these things because it endangers our officers,” Herrera wrote.

Herrera said his department handled the investigation professionally and with the “appropriate level of law enforcement confidentiality” and that the accusations have “no basis in fact.”