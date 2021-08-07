Kalama police deny councilman Matt Merz's accusations of misconduct

KALAMA — The Kalama police responded publicly to accusations made on social media by Councilman Matthew Merz in regard to a public records request, saying on Facebook that “this behavior is an inexcusable, willful, and wanton spreading of baseless accusations.”
Merz said Friday he had made a post on a private Facebook group after the police released information about a cyberstalking case in which Merz was the victim. A citizen made a public records request June 11 for the case information.
Merz said the information in the report was “horribly embarrassing and humiliating.”
Police Chief Ralph Herrera said in the public statement that when the City of Kalama receives a public records request, it is required to turn over the requested public records within the legally mandated times required and release them unredacted, unless there is a clearly defined exception to the Public Records Act.
According to the police statement, then-candidate Merz contacted the Kalama Police Department in August 2019 to report he was the victim of cyberstalking. Police investigated and charges were forwarded for consideration to the city’s contracted municipal prosecutor.
“I gave the case great personal attention and even followed up on several occasions with the prosecutor to ensure the case was not dropped due to it not being a very strong case for prosecution,” Herrera said. “The resolution of the case was completed and negotiated between the victim, the prosecutor and suspect’s counsel.”
Herrera said Merz was told the department intended to comply with the public disclosure request on June 28, as required by law, and the letter sent to Merz also shared the process by which he could file to stop or restrict the release of the records. Barring a Superior Court order, Herrera said the records would be released July 6.
“At my direction, and in the event there was some delay in obtaining a court order, the police department did not release the requested records until July 9,” he wrote. “To the City’s knowledge, nothing was ever filed in Superior Court and the City was not asked for an extension pending filing.”
As there was no clearly defined exemptions for the information that meet the legal definition of intimate images, “the decision Mr. Merz would have preferred was not the City’s to make,” Herrera said in the letter.
“Suggesting that the police department has been ‘politicized and weaponized’ is dangerous and reckless. It is irresponsible and it forces me, as a leader, to call it these things because it endangers our officers,” Herrera wrote.
Herrera said his department handled the investigation professionally and with the “appropriate level of law enforcement confidentiality” and that the accusations have “no basis in fact.”
Merz previously made the same accusations through written correspondence to the city July 6, Herrera said, and was given a written response July 15 that denied the accusations and that requested he “cease and desist any further claims of criminal activity or misconduct by the City of Kalama.” When Merz posted on Facebook, Herrera wrote that the department "finds itself with no choice but to respond" publicly.
“This is a time when law enforcement is working harder than ever to navigate societal challenges and legislative changes that make an already dangerous job even more challenging,” Herrera wrote. “This behavior is an inexcusable, willful and wanton spreading of baseless accusations of official misconduct, disparaging rhetoric and the omission, distortion and misrepresentation of facts aimed at the police department.”
Herrera said Merz’s actions “damage public trust and the legitimacy of the police department” which poses “real risks to our officers in the field.”
“We remain confident in the good people of Kalama to believe in their police department, to back the blue and to see past the noise of politics,” Herrera wrote. “Both personally and professionally, you have my continued assurance that we will always hold ourselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times.”
Herrera could not be reached for additional comment Friday, and Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter said he would prefer for official comment to come through the police department.
— TDN reporter Brennen Kauffman contributed to this story.