Kalama Planning Commission recommends council approval of Lofts apartments with conditions

KALAMA — After four months of meetings, the Kalama Planning Commission Thursday voted to recommend the City Council give preliminary approval, with several conditions, to a proposed multifamily development.

The conditions proposed by staff and modified by planning commissioners Thursday include increasing the parking ratio to 1.9 spaces per unit; removing four buildings in the northwest corner to expand the park; furnishing the parks and dog park areas; and dedicating the "clubhouse" building to the city and considering its parking separately from residence parking.

Staff updated its recommended conditions to address concerns raised by the public and commissioners during the last three meetings, including parking, traffic, density and open space, said Todd Johnson, city consulting planner.

The Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers, is proposing phased development of the 17-acre site at 6445 Old Pacific Highway south of downtown to include a combination of three- and four-story buildings for up to 299 units. The condition of removing buildings brings the number of units down to 275, counting the clubhouse as one unit.

As a Planned Unit Development, the developer can propose a site that varies from base zoning standards, and the commission and council have more discretion in judging and approving or disapproving plans, according to city code.

The updated staff report and proposed conditions of approval presented Thursday included removing four six-plex buildings on the northwest edge of the site adjacent to the park to expand the open space.

Johnson said the original open space calculations included landscaping and wetland buffers the public can't use, so staff suggested expanding the park. The total open space also included 5,000 square feet of the proposed clubhouse building, so the staff report suggests making it a public building or including that amount of open space somewhere else.

Commissioner Patrick Harbison suggested as a public building, the clubhouse could potentially replace Kalama's aging Community Building.

Commissioner Craig Frkovich raised concerns about the building not having enough parking for the public.

Chair Lynn Hughes said parking already is a problem at the existing Community Building, which is "a mess."

"The basement is deplorable and would cost millions to get up to code," she said. "It would probably cost more to remodel than it's worth."

Commissioner Kim Freeman said while including a clubhouse community space would be "wonderful," 5,000 square feet is not enough space for the growing town. Making the building public would create more work and continue a problem the city hasn't figured out how to solve downtown, she said.

Harbison asked to the leave the building in a later phase of the project, rather than have it be moved up as a public space, because the first phase is on the opposite end of the site.

In a 4-3 decision, the commission moved to require the clubhouse be dedicated to the city rather than leaving it up to the developer. The conditions also include the building should be up to municipal standards and its parking should be considered separately from residential parking.

City Administrator Adam Smee said as a public building, the clubhouse would be maintained with general fund dollars.

Removing the 24 units on the northwest side also increases the parking ratio to 1.73 spaces per unit, according to the staff report. The planning commission previously said they wanted the developer to increase parking by 30%. Johnson said to achieve that the developer would need a parking ratio of about 1.9 spaces per unit, and the commission agreed to make that a condition.

As another condition, Hughes suggested walking paths be lighted and the dog parks be fenced and include waste stations, fresh water access and shade trees.

The staff also proposed the developer work with fire officials to ensure space for emergency vehicles to help address Cowlitz County Fire District 5's concerns.

The commission unanimously approved recommending the council give preliminary plat approval and critical areas permit with the discussed conditions.

Smee said the City Council may consider the recommendation during its April 7 meeting, or on April 21 if members want more time to review the information.

The hearing before the council will be "closed," meaning no new testimony can be entered into the record by the public or applicant, Smee said. The council can ask questions or clarify testimony that is part of the record.

The council can then approve the planning commission recommendation, deny it, modify and approve or send it back to the commission for reconsideration.

