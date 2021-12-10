Kalama Planning Commission considering 300-unit apartment complex

KALAMA — The Kalama Planning Commission is considering the initial application for the town’s multifamily development, potentially including more than 300 apartments.

The Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers, is proposing phased development of the 17-acre site at 6445 Old Pacific Highway south of downtown to include a combination of three- and four-story buildings for up to 329 units.

After two hours of a developer presentation and discussion, the commission voted to continue the hearing until its next meeting Jan. 13.

Several citizens voiced concerns about how the development would affect traffic, parking and city systems, and how it would fit in with the character of the town.

Although the area has a housing shortage and demand for more housing, adding more than 300 units in one project is a little overwhelming, said City Administrator Adam Smee.

"It's significant and probably the largest single multifamily project we’ve seen, but I don't think it's outside of the parameters of growth over a decade," he said.

About a year ago, Lofts at Kalama LLC development group bought the site, which was approved for the Sunset Terrace subdivision in late 2018. The subdivision plan included 38 single-family homes and 27 townhomes.

The former developer had completed engineering and started construction, but found the site's sloped and rocky terrain too expensive to develop, Smee said.

Winsdor Engineers' Travis Tormanen said the project would be developed in up to six phases, with the first phase including 80 units. Tormanen said the number of units built will depend on market demand, and it's difficult to predict how long the project could take to complete.

The buildings would be four-plexes or eight-plexes, and each story would either have one or two units. Each unit would have up to three bedrooms, said Ryan Wing of Johansson Wing Architects.

To counter the terrain challenges, the plan includes terracing the site, so ground level on the side of the buildings facing Old Pacific Highway would be the second floor of the building, Wing said.

The proposal also includes about 4.7 acres of open space, with a park and trail system, as well as a clubhouse building with leasing office and possibly a pool.

The city would have adequate water and sewer capacity for the project, according to the report from the consulting engineers.

Cowlitz Fire District 5 Chief Vic Leatzow voiced concerns about fighting fires on the upper floors.

"We want something to be built, but we're going to inherit it for years, so we want something that is operationally workable," he said.

Several residents voiced concerns about the effect on traffic and if the development would have enough parking.

The traffic study completed as part of the application didn't find major effects to intersections around the development.

Code requires one parking space per unit, and Tormamen said the plan includes approximately 400 spaces. After hearing citizen concerns, he said they will try to fit as many additional spaces as they can and will continue to discuss parking options.

Tormanen said the developers are at the land use phase of the project and haven't completed engineering plans for the entire site. The developers will further define parking organization and other details as the process continues, he said.

Resident Valerie Holmberg questioned how the development fits into the city's comprehensive plan and the vision of Kalama as a small town.

Although the comprehensive plan didn't account for a project of this size, the site was zoned for high density residential use about 25 years ago, Smee said. The units would not all be built at once, and he estimated a realistic timeline of 10 years.

"Kalama is still a small town and having townhomes doesn’t make us not a small town," Smee said. "I think diversity of housing stock is an important housing equity issue. Not everybody wants to live in a single family home and not everybody can afford it. ... The applicant is bringing forward a pretty bold project for our small city. I think they're doing it in a manner realistic in terms of phased approach."

In regard to what the project may mean for taxes, Smee said there's not an easy answer, but a larger tax base typically decreases per capita cost. New construction would boost property tax revenue, but the 1% annual increase allowed under state law limits how much the city brings in, he said.

Smee cautioned about making broad statements about what it means for property values, which are driven by the market.

"Diversity in our housing stock helps add diversity in the community and makes our community richer, we should be cautious of trying to assess that," he said.

Planning Commissioner Patrick Harbison said at an economic development conference he recently attended as a Port of Kalama commissioner, the lack of workforce housing in the state was a main topic. Workforce housing is defined as housing affordable to workers and close to their jobs.

Harbison said the mid-rise housing proposed likely would target industrial and commercial workers who can't afford to purchase a single-family home in Kalama or the surrounding area, or don't want to.

"I see this as our greatest need not only in Kalama, but all Cowlitz County," he said. "We don't have enough of this in the moment."

Smee said he expects the discussion to continue past the Jan. 13 meeting. Residents will have several opportunities to comment on the project if it continues through the approval process, and it isn't done if the City Council approves the preliminary plat application, he said.

