Kalama Planning Commission closes public hearing, continues deliberation on apartments to March 10

KALAMA — The Kalama Planning Commission on Thursday closed the public hearing on a proposed multifamily development after updates from the developer and continued public comments during the third meeting on the project.

After a majority of commissioners said they would be able to make their decision or didn’t think new information would come from extending the public hearing, Chair Lynn Hughes closed the hearing.

The commission will deliberate the Lofts at Kalama proposal at the March 10 meeting based on the information from the applicant and city staff, and comments made during the hearing. The commission could recommend the City Council approve the request as proposed, approve with conditions, deny or continue discussion.

The Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers, is proposing phased development of the 17-acre site at 6445 Old Pacific Highway south of downtown to include a combination of three- and four-story buildings for up to 299 units. The updated plan presented Thursday reduced the number of apartments from 329.

Todd Johnson, consulting city planner, explained the project came to the planning commission for consideration because it is a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The developer could have built a more typical apartment building on the site that would have just gone through staff review, he said.

“This PUD process is an elective process the applicant has chosen to go through and they’re doing that to try to come up with a unique design that fits the site better rather than just building a standard apartment complex,” Johnson said.

Lofts co-owner Karl Homola said they brought the development plan forward because of the geographical challenges of the site and because they thought it would be a better fit for Kalama.

“We are two local families with businesses in the area. We’re not investors looking at just getting in and out quickly,” he said. “We’re not going to build something not beneficial to the city.”

Homola said the group has worked to address concerns brought up in the previous two meetings, including parking, traffic and density.

The revised plan removed units to expand a common space in the northwest corner of the development and increase parking, Homola said. It also added two smaller common spaces for dogs that would include trash cans and poop bags, he said.

The updated plan has 468 total parking spaces, increasing the ratio to 1.5 per unit from 1.4 per unit. Kalama code requires one parking space per unit. The change matches code in Castle Rock, Kelso and Woodland that have a minimum of 1.5 spaces per unit, Homola said. The development group hired a consultant to help determine the proper amount and placement of accessible parking spaces, he said.

The developer conducted an updated traffic study in January to address concerns about the original study not capturing school traffic, Homola said. The new study came to a similar conclusion that the surrounding roadways can adequately accommodate traffic from the development.

The revised plan changed the buildings closest to I-5 to three stories instead of four to improve fire truck access, and added and moved around fire hydrants to address Cowlitz Fire District 5 Chief Vic Leatzow’s concerns, Homola said.

While addressing density concerns, Homola reiterated the land was zoned for high-density multifamily housing. The development will be built in up to six phases over several years as the market allows, he said. Homola said Kalama should be able to absorb the increase in residents over at least five years.

Planning Commissioner Lacey Breton questioned how the ownership structure would work, after developers previously said the buildings could be individually owned.

Homola said he intends to build and hold the complex and lease out individual units like a landlord.

The ownership structure gives the developers flexibility to sell off some of the buildings in the future but a homeowners’ association or similar organization would protect residents and the integrity of development, said Travis Tormanen of Windsor Engineers. Apartment complexes often get sold to large conglomerate owners but in this case Homola and the other Lofts co-owners are planning to keep the investment, Tormanen said.

Public comments Thursday included concerns about not enough parking to accommodate households with two vehicles and if the city would have enough revenue to cover upkeep of the expanded utilities.

Mike Johnson, Kalama’s consulting engineer, said the utilities also will be built in phases and the connection fees and monthly bills for those in use will pay for operation.

Closing the public hearing means no further public comment will be taken or added to the record and no new information can come from the applicant, the public or the city, nor be requested, said Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer. Clarifications can be provided.

