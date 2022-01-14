Kalama Planning Commission, citizens raise questions, concerns about proposed apartment complex

KALAMA — Members of the Kalama Planning Commission and the public Thursday voiced questions and concerns about a proposed multifamily development potentially including more than 300 apartments.

After hearing the developer's proposal in mid-December, during its first meeting of the year the commission received more information about the project from city staff and some updates from the developer.

After Thursday's discussion, the commission continued the hearing until the group's next meeting Feb. 10.

The Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers, is proposing phased development of the 17-acre site at 6445 Old Pacific Highway south of downtown to include a combination of three- and four-story buildings for up to 329 units.

Parking and traffic concerns

Most concerns about the project have centered around the affect on parking, traffic and city systems, and how it would fit in with the character of the town.

Winsdor Engineers’ Travis Tormanen said the proposal goes beyond the code requirement of one parking space per unit, with 477 total spaces, or 1.4 per unit. After hearing concerns, Tormanen said they can add an overflow parking area in an undeveloped space to help gauge parking needs and react accordingly as the build out continues.

Commissioner Lynn Hughes said most households have two cars and the amount of parking proposed is not good enough. She suggested a condition requiring the developer increase parking by 30%.

Commissioner Craig Frkovich raised concerns about parking overflowing into the Stone Forest subdivision up the road or Cedar Springs, the subdivision under construction across the street from the proposed Lofts site.

City Administrator Adam Smee said unless there is an hour limit, time limit or permit, the city can't regulate who parks where on public streets.

Commissioner Lacey Breton asked if there could be another traffic study done during the school year and during peak school-related traffic times because the original study was completed in June.

Residents have complained of traffic backups at the school around drop-off and pick-up times. The problem stems from the school district having to change its traffic plan during construction, Smee said. While Breton's concerns have some merit, the commission can't make the schools' traffic problem the developer's responsibility, he said.

"My argument is that the issue exists and needs to be taken into account of how it will affect the lower intersections," Breton said.

Kalama resident Cheryl Jacobs said she is worried how the project will add to traffic on Old Pacific Highway, which turns into "a mini I-5" when there is an accident on the freeway and people detour through town. Drivers speed and the road gets congested, she said.

Variations from standards

Todd Johnson, consulting city planner, highlighted several items for the commission to consider, as the type of development gives the board and the City Council more discretion in judging and approving or disapproving planned unit development plans.

A planned unit development offers increased density, lower costs, permissive variation in zoning and subdivision standards, according to the Kalama city code. As allowed for planned unit developments, several parts of the Lofts' proposal vary from standards, including lot size, building height and setbacks, Johnson said.

The development isn't required to have a specific amount of open space, as long as its sufficient for the project's density, Johnson said. The proposal includes about 4.7 acres of open space, with a park and trail system, as well as a clubhouse building with leasing office and other amenities. The open space includes adjacent critical areas and the buffer zone, Tormanen said.

Since the last meeting, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife questioned the buffer widths and the applicant updated the plan to expand accordingly, Johnson said. To take this into account, staff proposes adding a condition of approval that the applicant comply with the most recent critical areas report, including the trail won't affect existing shrubs and trees.

