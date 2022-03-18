Kalama officials defend police advisory committee councilman alleges was created illegally

KALAMA — City officials are defending an advisory committee created last year to get citizen input on the police department’s five-year strategic plan after Councilman Matthew Merz on Facebook called it an illegally created “shadow committee.”

At Thursday’s council meeting, the city attorney read a memorandum detailing the process for creating advisory boards and stating the citizen committee created to advise the Kalama Police Department’s plan was legitimate.

Councilman Matthew Merz has made several posts in a 3,000-member private Facebook group claiming the committee was illegally created without council approval. Merz told TDN Friday the committee’s creation and operation was “an unbelievable breach of public trust.”

In a statement Friday, Mayor Mike Reuter and the city’s management team called Merz’s statements “wholly false” and “misleading.”

“Accusations that these civic volunteers have nefarious intent or subversive desire is not only ridiculous, but also damaging to the good of the community,” the statement said.

Police Chief Ralph Herrera said there were multiple opportunities for councilmembers to ask the attorney if the committee needed to be approved by an ordinance or other action.

“It’s one thing to have questions, but it’s another thing to blatantly declare there’s been wrongdoing, unprofessional behavior, because that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Herrera said. “I don’t see how you get to ‘shadow committee’ when you have all the details and facts of the process we went through and steps we took.”

At the council meeting on Thursday, City Attorney Samuel Satterfield detailed how advisory boards and committees are formed and said the police committee was properly created and followed requirements of the Open Public Meetings Act.

Most advisory boards are created to advise the legislative body, but some may advise the chief executive, a department or a subcommittee of a permanent board or commission, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center.

Methods for creating standing or temporary boards vary by jurisdiction, according to the center. Bodies specified in state statute, such as the board of adjustment or planning commission, are required to be created by ordinance.

Satterfield’s memo says the Kalama committee was created to advise or review questions posed by a department head, who then uses the information to create or update policies to present to the city council. The temporary board does not need any resolution, ordinance or council authority to be created, Satterfield said.

The committee in question had no decision-making authority and did not act on behalf of the council, conduct hearings or take testimony or public comment. Therefore, it didn’t meet the criteria of a “meeting” under the Open Public Meetings Act.

Public meetings as defined in the act must follow certain procedures, provide public notice, and meet other requirements, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center.

City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster said Thursday she contacted the state auditor about the committee and was told there were no reportable violations. She said the city is careful about public meeting compliance because it violated the act a few years ago.

A 2018 TDN investigation found the previous mayor and council violated the Open Public Meetings Act in 2017 by calling and holding a special library board meeting without public notice and later signing a letter of no confidence without voting or approving it in a public meeting.

Satterfield said even if a board, committee, commission was created without following the legal procedures, it wouldn’t rise to the level of a criminal act. The proper legal remedy would be to void all decisions made by that board, dissolve it and then reorganize with new members according to the correct statutes, he said.

Merz suggested the council get a second opinion from a different municipal attorney.

Committee background

The police department had never had a strategic plan before and Herrera said he wanted to develop one to help guide the department and identify priorities.

The police advisory committee was first mentioned at the council’s Jan. 2, 2020 meeting.

During the meeting, the council approved committee assignments based on a December workshop, naming Stanfill the police and chamber liaison, according to the meeting minutes. Stanfill said in his council report that he met with Herrera and discussed forming an advisory group and developing a five-year strategic plan.

Over the next year and a half, Stanfill mentioned the committee during his council report. Stanfill said Friday efforts to form the committee were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in March 2020.

The committee began meeting in early April 2021 and its last meeting was May 17, Herrera said Friday.

Both said a call for volunteers during council meetings was not fruitful. Stanfill said a couple people approached him and volunteered to be on the committee. After brainstorming who to approach, Herrera sent an email to several people asking if they want to be on the committee, he said.

Herrera said he and Stanfill tried to come up with a broad cross section of the community and include stakeholders from the business community, port and schools. They considered people who had been active in the community one way or another, he said. The board had 10 members, not including Stanfill.

In spring 2021, Herrera held several informational sessions about the department’s budget, staffing, legislative changes and other information to help committee members provide informed feedback, he said.

“I was very transparent with the group from the outset and throughout the process to make them understand that I wasn’t looking for a rubber stamp or for them to bless what I thought priorities should be, but I genuinely wanted feedback,” Herrera said.

The chief also polled the police officers on their thoughts as part of creating the strategic plan, he said. Herrera is now working to write up the document.

Until recently, Stanfill said no one had issues with the committee.

“I never had any doubts whatsoever about the legality,” he said. “We’d been doing this in a forthright, transparent fashion.”

