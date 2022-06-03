Kalama moves forward to give citizens more power to create ordinances

KALAMA — A push to allow city residents to petition to make certain government changes took a step forward Thursday night, in some citizens' long-time effort to give residents more control.

The Kalama City Council approved its intent to allow residents initiative and referendum powers — a policy permitted in Washington state if the municipality approves. Kelso and Longview have the same option.

After a discussion on whether to table the item until the next meeting because Councilwoman Wendy Conradi was absent, the council decided to move ahead in a split vote. The council passed the resolution in a 3-1 vote, with Councilman Jon Stanfill opposed.

The vote didn't make the policy official. The resolution will be published in the legal section of a newspaper for 90 days, during which citizens could submit a petition for the policy's approval to be decided at the ballot instead. That petition would have to be signed by the number of voters equal to at least 10% of the votes cast at the last general municipal election.

If no petition is submitted, the council will take up the ordinance at its next regular meeting, likely sometime in September.

Efforts to adopt the powers sprang up about four years ago. In 2018, a group of citizens tried to use the initiative and referendum process to adopt an ordinance prohibiting construction of public buildings in city parks to prevent the new police station from being built in Maruhn Park. The city attorney determined residents did not have the power.

The following year several council candidates, including council members Matthew Merz and Steve Kallio, stated while campaigning they would support giving citizens the power of initiative and referendum.

The policy

Non-charter code cities like Kalama don't automatically have initiative and referendum powers, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center. As of April, 54 of the state's 197 code cities have adopted these powers, including Longview, Kelso, Battle Ground and Ridgefield.

City Attorney Sam Satterfield said Thursday the power increases the rights of citizens to put forward laws but it is not all encompassing.

The power of initiative allows voters to submit a petition with a specific number of signatures that proposes an ordinance for adoption. If it meets requirements, the council must adopt the ordinance or send it to the ballot. Referendum allows voters to petition within a certain timeframe to suspend an ordinance passed by the council until it is repealed or sent to the ballot.

Not all legislation is subject to initiative and referendum, according to the MRSC. Only ordinances may be enacted or repealed, and the powers don't apply to ordinances:

• initiated by petition.

• for emergencies.

• providing for local improvement districts.

• appropriating money.

• providing for compensation or working conditions of city employees.

• authorizing or repealing the levy of taxes.

Initiative and referendum does not apply to administrative actions or powers granted by the Legislature to the city council.

'Control over their government'

The council last considered the initiative and referendum powers in July 2020, by Merz's request. The council voted 3-2 not to discuss the topic further, with Merz and Kallio opposed. Last month, Merz requested the discussion be placed on Thursday's agenda.

Conradi had requested ahead of the meeting to table the discussion until later this month when she would be present. In a 3-1 vote, the council denied her request. Mayor Mike Reuter and Stanfill supported tabling the topic.

Reuter said he isn't against the initiative and referendum powers but felt that all councilmembers should be present for the discussion and vote.

Stanfill said he's opposed to adding the powers for several reasons, including a strong belief in representative democracy.

"One reason I do think this is not the best way for the city to go, is that it takes complex issues and boils them down to a yes or no vote," he said. "We live now in an era where we leave room for a lot of misinformation."

Council members Scott Moon, Kallio and Merz voiced support for adopting the powers.

"This is already a freedom held by other citizens," Merz said. "There's no reason for Kalama not to have the same ability of control over their government."

Two citizens at the meeting spoke in favor of moving forward with the resolution.

"There's no confusion in what this entails, it makes the council accountable," said Sara Hutchinson, who was involved in the effort to petition for the powers in 2018. "The people of this city have spoken and made great efforts to gain those powers. For people who are voted in to say, 'We don't want you to have that,' is wrong."

