Kalama Mayor Reuter, Stanfill, take initial leads; Position 2 race narrows

KALAMA — The Kalama mayor held onto his lead in the general election results updated Wednesday, while one City Council incumbent appeared to fend off a challenger and the other was separated by one vote.
Mayor Mike Reuter had about 55.9%, or 323 votes, and challenger Mike Truesdell had 43.4%, or 251 votes, according to results released Wednesday evening.
Reuter said he was happy about Kalama's voter turnout compared to other cities in the county.
"It shows Kalama really does care about elected officials and making their voices heard," he said.
In Kalama, 587 people cast ballots as of Wednesday, a 28.4% turnout rate for the city, the highest in Cowlitz County.
Reuter, 56, was elected in 2017. He said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.
Truesdell, 49, served on the City Council for about 10 years before stepping down in May 2019 for personal and family reasons. He said the time was right to get involved again and his decades as a manager will help him lead the city’s departments.
Position 1
In the race for City Council position 1, incumbent Jon Stanfill kept his lead with 58.9%, or 340 votes, and challenger Sara Hutchinson followed with 40.7%, or 235 votes, as of Wednesday.
Stanfill acknowledged there are still ballots to be counted, but said he was thrilled with the results so far.
"I feel like I've been doing a lot of hard work for the community for the last two years, and am seeing it being validated," he said.
Both Stanfill and Hutchinson ran for City Council and lost in 2019. Stanfill, 39, was appointed to position 1 in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary.
Stanfill said he decided to run to retain his seat to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.
An Army veteran and Better Health Massage owner, Hutchinson, 38, said she wanted to run again to be involved in decision-making for her hometown.
Position 2
One vote separated challenger Scott Moon from incumbent Sandra Macias-Hughes following Wednesday's update. Moon got 49.8%, 287 votes, and Macias-Hughes got 49.6%, 286 votes.
Moon said Wednesday regardless of whether he is elected, he wants to help the city moving forward.
A major focus of the race was the city's public works and infrastructure systems. Moon contends public works needs to run more efficiently to prepare for the city’s growth. Macias-Hughes said the department, and the city overall, are doing their best within budgetary constraints.
Moon, 49, was born and raised in Kalama and moved back about seven years ago. He has worked at gas and equipment distributor Airgas at the Port of Kalama for about 20 years.
Macias-Hughes, 72, is running for her second four-year term. She was first elected in 2017 after running unopposed. She is retired after working as a manager for Kaiser Permanente for 20 years.