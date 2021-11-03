Kalama Mayor Reuter, Stanfill, take initial leads; Position 2 race narrows

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stanfill acknowledged there are still ballots to be counted, but said he was thrilled with the results so far.

"I feel like I've been doing a lot of hard work for the community for the last two years, and am seeing it being validated," he said.

Both Stanfill and Hutchinson ran for City Council and lost in 2019. Stanfill, 39, was appointed to position 1 in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary.

Stanfill said he decided to run to retain his seat to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.

An Army veteran and Better Health Massage owner, Hutchinson, 38, said she wanted to run again to be involved in decision-making for her hometown.

Position 2

One vote separated challenger Scott Moon from incumbent Sandra Macias-Hughes following Wednesday's update. Moon got 49.8%, 287 votes, and Macias-Hughes got 49.6%, 286 votes.

Moon said Wednesday regardless of whether he is elected, he wants to help the city moving forward.