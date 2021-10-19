Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter faces former councilman Mike Truesdell in re-election bid

KALAMA — Voters will choose between two candidates for Kalama mayor who both tout their different experience as what makes them the best person for the job.

Incumbent Mike Reuter, 56, was elected in 2017. He said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.

Mike Truesdell, 49, served on the City Council for about 10 years before stepping down in May 2019 for personal and family reasons. He said the time was right to get involved again and that his decades as a manager will help him lead the city’s departments.

Reuter took the lead in the August primary with 40.2%, 329 votes, and Truesdell took second with 22.6%, 185 votes. Candidates Matthew Merz and Rob Gibbs split the remaining votes and didn’t move on to the general election.

Ballots for the general election have been mailed to registered voters in Kalama and are due on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Mike Reuter

Reuter’s four-year term, particularly the beginning and end, has been rife with challenges.

His first months in office in 2018 were “consumed with issues” involving the library and police station, Reuter said.