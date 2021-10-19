Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter faces former councilman Mike Truesdell in re-election bid

KALAMA — Voters will choose between two candidates for Kalama mayor who both tout their different experience as what makes them the best person for the job.
Incumbent Mike Reuter, 56, was elected in 2017. He said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.
Mike Truesdell, 49, served on the City Council for about 10 years before stepping down in May 2019 for personal and family reasons. He said the time was right to get involved again and that his decades as a manager will help him lead the city’s departments.
Reuter took the lead in the August primary with 40.2%, 329 votes, and Truesdell took second with 22.6%, 185 votes. Candidates Matthew Merz and Rob Gibbs split the remaining votes and didn’t move on to the general election.
Ballots for the general election have been mailed to registered voters in Kalama and are due on Election Day, Nov. 2.
Mike Reuter
Reuter’s four-year term, particularly the beginning and end, has been rife with challenges.
His first months in office in 2018 were “consumed with issues” involving the library and police station, Reuter said.
Many citizens opposed the location and funding plan for the new $2.7 million station at Maruhn Park. Some also objected to the council pursuing the project after voters shot down a bond proposal in November 2017.
“The council and mayor had no choice but to finish what they had started,” Reuter said. “The time needed to address the concerns would have cost the city dearly, possibly losing the entire police force.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged local businesses and the town as a whole, Reuter said. The city and community have supported each other, but ongoing politics has created a “political battlefield,” he said.
“We need to heal the wounds both economically and politically from the pandemic, and get back to being the small town that makes Kalama such a positive stand-out city in the state,” he said.
Reuter said he wants to take the divisive nature out of city politics and make them “boring again.” He would accomplish this in part by trying to keep politics and his own personal agenda out of decision making, Reuter said.
The experience and knowledge he’s gained from overcoming the “turbulent times” since he took office make him the best candidate, Reuter said.
“I believe I have ‘stayed the course’ and did not go down the rabbit hole of contentious issues that came before me,” he said.
Reuter lists addressing and resolving long-standing flooding problems as his biggest accomplishment.
After decades of destructive floods, in November 2018, the council created a stormwater utility district, a dedicated funding source to maintain and improve its aging stormwater drainage system.
Reuter said he’s also pushed improving communication with citizens through social media and newsletters.
The town’s quality of life is “administered and executed by the A+ team of staff members who know that I will support them,” Reuter said.
If re-elected, Reuter said supporting the Port of Kalama in making “quality of life investments” in the community is a priority.
Michael Truesdell
In June, Truesdell said his experience and skills as a manager would be well suited to the mayor position. Truesdell did not respond to multiple requests for comment over the last several days.
If elected, Truesdell previously said he would work on preparing staff to take on leadership positions when others retire or leave. He said he also would work more with the Port of Kalama.
During an interview on “Local Matters” via the public access television station KLTV in early October, Truesdell emphasized his management skills. He said as mayor he would focus on bringing the department heads together to be on the same page working toward a joint vision for the city.
His vision for Kalama is “managed growth,” which includes boosting existing downtown businesses and increasing affordable housing.
To help promote cohesion among the council, Truesdell said he would give them all the accurate information he could before they vote on any topic.