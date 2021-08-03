Kalama mayor, incumbents take initial lead in primary election

The Kalama mayor and City Council incumbents took the initial lead in Tuesday night's unofficial primary election results.
The mayor and two council seats were on Kalama voters' ballots, spurring the highest turnout among the Cowlitz County primary races. As of Tuesday evening, 33.4% of Kalama registered voters cast a ballot, compared to 19.5% of county voters overall.
Mayor
In the four-way race for mayor, incumbent Mike Reuter took the lead with about 40.7%, or 283 votes, followed by former councilmember Michael Truesdell with 23.9%, or 166 votes.
Councilmember Matthew Merz came in third with 128 votes, 18.4%, and Rob Gibbs received 16.8%, or 117 votes. Unless results change significantly as ballots trickle in, Merz and Gibbs will not appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Merz will remain on the council in his current seat.
Reuter was elected in 2017 and said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.
After stepping down from his council seat in May 2019 for personal and family reasons, Truesdell said he decided to run for mayor because the time was right to get involved again. He had served on the council for about 10 years.
Merz was elected to the council in 2019, beating incumbent Mary Putka and fellow challenger Tanaja Gravina. He said he decided to run for mayor because the city needs better leadership and transparency.
Political newcomer Gibbs has lived in Kalama for five years and in Cowlitz County nearly his entire life. He said he began considering getting more involved in the city after the council’s decision to build the new police station in Maruhn Park.
Position 1
In the Position 1 race, incumbent Jon Stanfill won 49.2%, or 339 votes, and challenger Sara Hutchinson followed with 39.8%, or 274 votes.
Scott Edwards got 74 votes, or 10.7%, and won't move on to November's election.
Stanfill was appointed to the seat in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary. He decided to run to retain his seat for the same reason he first ran in 2019, because he wants to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.
Hutchinson said she wanted to run again because she wants to be involved more and be part of accomplishing the city’s goals. An Army veteran, Hutchinson owns a massage business.
Edwards moved to Kalama in 2018 from Battle Ground, Wash., and said he is running because he wants to get involved in the city. The 49-year-old real estate agent with Keller Williams said he likes being a part of the community.
Position 2
Incumbent Sandra Macias-Hughes took the lead Tuesday night, with 45.1%, or 313 votes, followed by challenger Scott Moon, with 40.9%, 284 votes.
Andrew Parkhill, who suspended his campaign in late mid-July after ballots were sent out, received 91 votes.
Macias-Hughes was first elected in 2017 after running unopposed. She said she wanted to run for another term to help keep moving Kalama forward.
Moon was born and raised in Kalama and moved back about seven years ago. He has worked at gas and equipment distributor Airgas at the Port of Kalama for about 20 years. He said he decided to run because he wanted to be involved in the town he grew up in and because he thinks he can represent the people better.