Kalama mayor, incumbents take initial lead in primary election

The Kalama mayor and City Council incumbents took the initial lead in Tuesday night's unofficial primary election results.

The mayor and two council seats were on Kalama voters' ballots, spurring the highest turnout among the Cowlitz County primary races. As of Tuesday evening, 33.4% of Kalama registered voters cast a ballot, compared to 19.5% of county voters overall.

Mayor

In the four-way race for mayor, incumbent Mike Reuter took the lead with about 40.7%, or 283 votes, followed by former councilmember Michael Truesdell with 23.9%, or 166 votes.

Councilmember Matthew Merz came in third with 128 votes, 18.4%, and Rob Gibbs received 16.8%, or 117 votes. Unless results change significantly as ballots trickle in, Merz and Gibbs will not appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Merz will remain on the council in his current seat.

Reuter was elected in 2017 and said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.

After stepping down from his council seat in May 2019 for personal and family reasons, Truesdell said he decided to run for mayor because the time was right to get involved again. He had served on the council for about 10 years.