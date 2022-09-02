Kalama leaders favor regional police academy for Southwest Washington

KALAMA — In hopes a regional police training academy comes to Southwest Washington, the Kalama City Council on Thursday signed off on a letter to lawmakers supporting the effort.

A plan to expanding law enforcement training locations throughout the state is in the early stages, but the Clark County Law Enforcement Council is working with lawmakers to get a location in the region, Kalama police Chief Ralph Herrera said. The organization asked Cowlitz and other surrounding counties to show support, and the Cowlitz Association of Sheriff and Police Chiefs also drafted a letter, he said.

“We know it’s a burden for candidates, cadets to leave their families and other responsibilities for extended periods of time,” Herrera said.

On July 21, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his support of a proposed expansion of the Criminal Justice Training Committee that would include creating regional police academies. A majority of trainings happen at the Burien facility in King County, with a smaller number at the Spokane satellite campus, according to Inslee’s office.

“As we heard from law enforcement today, this effort to fund more training and establish new training locations will not only help with the number of officers, but will also help the recruitment of officers that better reflect the communities in which they work,” Inslee said during a July press conference.

Snohomish County Sen. John Lovick, who attended the news conference along with representatives from a variety of law enforcement agencies, said he intends to introduce legislation next year to add campuses in Pasco, Vancouver, Everett and Bellingham, the Seattle Times reported.

Officials said the facilities would help bring in recruits who not be able to leave their families or work situations for an extended time.

“We agree with the governor that it is beneficial to attract those quality people within a 50-mile radius who can commute to and from the academy every day and who will then serve their own communities upon graduation from the academy,” Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter wrote in the draft letter approved Thursday.

The additional facilities would reduce wait times for those entering into the academy, who are sometimes waitlisted if classes are full, Herrera said. The expansion would also broaden the pool of trainers and teachers currently unable to commute to Burien, he said.