KALAMA — The City Council Thursday decided not to pursue an investigation against the former city attorney, as it doesn't appear he overcharged or misbilled the city, according to officials.

In early October, Samuel Satterfield, who served as the Kalama city attorney for about five years, voluntarily and permanently resigned from the Washington State Bar Association following a disciplinary investigation.

While representing a Lewis County woman in a marriage dissolution and custody matter, from April 2019 to March 2021 Satterfield “repeatedly lied” about scheduling hearings and filing motions, according to the statement of alleged misconduct filed Sept. 26.

Satterfield allegedly billed the client for work he didn’t perform; however, it appears he ultimately earned all the fees collected through subsequent work, according to the statement.

The statement did not mention any alleged misconduct during Satterfield's work as city attorney for Kalama or any other municipality.

During the Sept. 1 City Council meeting, Satterfield said he was leaving the Chehalis firm Hillier, Scheibmeir, Kelly and Satterfield, P.S. — now called Scheibmeir, Kelly and Nelson — for a job in Olympia.

Following Satterfield's departure, the city put out a request for qualifications for a municipal attorney, said City Administrator Adam Smee. The mayor decided to contract with new attorney Frank Randolph, who had "suitable and appropriate" qualifications, he said.

Randolph told the council he has been practicing law in Cowlitz County since 2002, including 15 years of municipal work. He also serves as the city attorney for Woodland and Castle Rock.

Investigation proposal

On Thursday, Councilmember Matthew Merz proposed the council request the Washington State Patrol investigate "all allegedly illegal activity that may have occurred within the city" while Satterfield was city attorney.

Other councilmembers discussed potential financial harm Satterfield may have caused the city.

Councilmember Scott Moon said he is mostly concerned about if Satterfield overcharged the city or gave the mayor, council or staff bad legal advice.

Over the past week, city staff reviewed the billing to check for any red flags, said Smee. The city paid the firm about $25,000 last year to have an attorney on retainer, attending council meetings and answering questions from the mayor and management, he said.

Beyond the retainer amount, the city paid the firm about $9,000 for other legal services over the last two years, Smee said. Most of that was preparing easement language for the Tidewater Drive project, he said.

Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer, told the council when reviewing the bills, she did not see any unreasonable charges. The few bills outside the retainer matched up with work that was done or appearances in court, she said.

Mayor Mike Reuter said while the city could have Randolph look into it but it would be expensive to thoroughly review the invoices and pursue damages.

Council members Jon Stanfill, Wendy Conradi and Steve Kallio said they were not interested in pursuing a further investigation since city staff did not find any evidence of misbilling.

Merz had other issues with Satterfield, and in his letter to council said he found Satterfield "to be deceptive in his claims relating to both the legality of the formation of the Police Advisory Committee without City Council consent and the authority of Kalama’s mayor to create new employment positions within the city."

Last March, Satterfield and other city officials defended an advisory committee created in 2021 to get citizen input on the police department's five-year strategic plan after Merz on Facebook called it an illegally created “shadow committee.”

Merz's letter to council also noted his concerns about Satterfield's actions related to two separate criminal cases involving Merz.