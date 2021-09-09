Kalama councilmember sues Kalama Police, Daily News reporter over record request

Reuter "vehemently and categorically" denied the accusations made by Merz when asked Thursday. Reuter said he had no power over whether or not a record request to the police department gets filled and suggested that Merz's relatively poor performance in the mayoral primary election was the reason for the claims.

"I am not concerned at all because it was said by one person who has nothing to prove what he said. He’s going on hearsay and conspiracy things, he’s putting it all together in his head," Reuter said.

On July 15, Satterfield wrote to Merz asking him to cease any claims of criminal misconduct by city officials. Satterfield wrote that the pictures could not be excluded from a record request, as they were manipulated images that had been posted to public websites before being cited as evidence in the cyberstalking investigation.

Satterfield wrote that a judge might agree with Merz's argument about the inappropriateness of the images, but that distinction was "a call that the City of Kalama is not legally allowed to make."

Satterfield said Thursday he is representing the city in the record request case, not Herrera or Reuter personally, but that Kalama officially denies Merz's claims within the filing.