Kalama Council weighs 2023 budget expenditures

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council's discussion last week of the 2023 expenditures illustrated the tradeoffs needed because of next year's tight budget.

The city estimates general fund expenditures of $2.98 million will outpace projected revenues of about $2.9 million by $80,800, which carryover funds will cover, according to budget documents presented Thursday. Many city services are paid for out of the general fund.

Staff adjusted the city's police vehicle replacement schedule, removing one from next year's budget because of lack of revenue, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer. The police department was scheduled to get a new vehicle this year, but delivery was delayed until 2023. The estimated $70,000 for another vehicle originally scheduled for 2023 was removed.

Council questioned staff about not including $3,000 for a new ballistic shield. Police Chief Ralph Herrera said while the infrequently-used shield is beyond the manufacturer expiration date, it will stop a round. The unfunded items were mentioned in the presentation to highlight how the small things add up, Herrera said.

The council reviewed the capital improvement projects for 2023, including reconfiguring of City Hall to fit more staff.

The estimated $250,000 project would be paid for by real estate excise tax, which can only be used for capital improvements, McMaster said. The fund has about $250,000 right now, including $100,000 the city transferred in when it was "flush with sales tax revenue" and is expected to receive $87,000 in new revenue in 2023, she said.

The city bought the old Heritage Bank on First Street in 2014, with plans to upgrade the aging building. A full renovation — including moving the council chambers and department head offices to the second floor — would likely cost $2.5 million to $5 million, City Administrator Adam Smee said.

The city doesn't have enough money for that but has set aside enough to reconfigure the first floor to make room for new staff members, he said.

"Although our operating funds are not in great shape, we need to make progress with this in order to be able to respond to the needs of the community and staffing levels required for that three years from now," Smee said.

The council agreed to budget $50,000 for the design, with option of a budget amendment later on if needed. The project, which will take at least two years, will come back to the council for approval throughout the process, Smee said.

Water and sewer capital projects include $255,000 for the Tidewater Drive waterline extension next spring; $326,000 in matching funds for the sewer pipe bursting project; $40,000 split between the two funds for an asset management system; and loan payments.

No major street projects are planned for next year, as the city saves up revenue from the new 0.2% sales tax to fund its transportation benefit district. The tax begins in January, with the city beginning to receive revenue in March, McMaster said.

The city plans to add sidewalk on Cedar Street and 10th Street and Cedar, Date, Eight and Ninth streets and on a portion of Old Pacific Highway for about $840,000 total. Last year, Kalama received a state grant covering 90% of the Cedar and 10th project and is waiting to hear back on a second grant in December.

Expenditures for the water/sewer operating budget, including one new hire, come in about $150,000 under revenue, McMaster said.

A second public hearing will be held during the Nov. 17 meeting and include discussion of the police, streets, library and Community Building operating budgets.

In other business, the council accepted a bid for chemicals used to treat drinking water and wastewater from single-bidder Univar for about $131,400. Rasmussen said there are only two companies that typically bid that have "cornered the market" in the northwest.

Chemical costs increased overall, with sodium fluoride up 55%, sodium hydroxide up 3.6%, diatomaceous earth up 15.7% and sodium hypochlorite down 3.9%.