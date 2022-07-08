Kalama Council OKs signs the size of pool tables Thursday

KALAMA — City residents may erect signs about the size of a pool table's playing area on their property under the new sign code approved by the Kalama City Council on Thursday.

In March, the council sent the updated code back to the commission for review over concerns of over-regulating private property.

The planning commission's further updates made during April, May and June meetings, allow a "freer" approach to signs in residential areas, said Todd Johnson, consulting planner.

The updated code increases the allowable sign area to 32 square feet and allows those signs without a permit as long as they do not exceed 6 feet tall, Johnson said. Anything larger would require a building permit to review support structure, according to the code.

Updates also include increasing the maximum height of freestanding residential-area signs to match the allowable height for other structures in the zone.

The planning commission also cleaned up the section on billboards because the first draft would have made them nonconforming if they changed ownership, Johnson said.

In August 2020, the council directed the planning commission to update the code, particularly to address rules for political signs after some were placed in the city right-of-way against current code.

The updated code eliminates specific language about political signs and instead treats them as any other temporary sign. That change allows political signs on public property where they weren’t before and removes the fee requirement.

The council also approved updates to the building code to reference the new sign code.

In other business, the council set a public hearing to review the request to vacate a 66-foot-wide portion of undeveloped right of way off Birch Street to an adjoining property owner. The city-owned right of way is part of an area plotted as South Fifth Street on paper but never constructed into a road, Smee said.

The hearing in front of the Kalama hearings examiner is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at the council chambers.