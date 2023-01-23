Kalama council OKs more parking spaces per bedroom in new developments

KALAMA — Future multifamily developments will need to provide more parking spaces per unit after the Kalama City Council Thursday approved updates to the city’s parking code.

Concerns during last year’s review of the Lofts at Kalama apartment complex spurred the council to request the planning commission make changes to the requirements.

Instead of one off-street parking space per unit, multifamily developments are now required to have 1.7 spaces for each one- or two- bedroom unit, two spaces for three- or more bedroom units, plus one additional space for every 15 units.

Todd Johnson, city planner, said the additional space for every 15 units is to help accommodate visitors and incidental parking.

The new ratio is not a “magic number” but the result of debate and a review of the regulations in many cities, Johnson said.

How does the new rule work? City officials would multiply the number of multifamily units a developer proposes by 1.7 or 2 — depending on the number of bedrooms — to determine the number of required parking spaces. If, for instance, a developer requested 10 one- or two-bedroom units, city officials would multiple 10 by 1.7, which equals 17 parking spaces. If the answer was not a whole number, officials would round up or down.

“Planning Commission spent a lot of time debating those numbers to make sure we had it right,” he said. “The other concern is they didn’t want to end up with an overly restrictive parking requirement because that creates a lot of surface area. ... They also create an additional expense and create stromwater in other areas.”

The updated code also requires one additional parking space for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and allowed trees in parking areas. The planning commission’s recommended code for ADUs is set to come before the council in the next month or so, Johnson said.

Last February, the council directed the planning commission to review the multifamily housing parking code because of concerns that the Lofts at Kalama apartment complex would not have enough parking.

In April, the council gave the project preliminary approval with conditions, including a parking ratio of 1.9 spaces per unit. The conditions dropped the proposed number of living units from 299 to about 250 to 275.

Other planning ideas

The council also discussed what they want the planning commission to work on this year.

Johnson asked if the council wanted the commission to look into creating a voluntary program or requirements to add pet waste stations, after the topic came up during the Lofts review. A majority of council members were opposed to exploring it because of the cost and other priorities.

Councilman Steve Kallio requested the commission look into residential fencing requirements because of concerns that the front lot line limit of 3 feet is too short. Johnson said the requirements were created to ensure drivers could see the road when pulling out of a driveway but the language could use clarification.

Councilman Scott Moon suggested the planning commission look into allowing flag lots — plots of land without street frontage but a strip that extends from the street to the main lot.

Kallio said the council should discuss limiting parking on both sides of some narrow streets. Creating no-parking zones would be a council decision that doesn’t have to go through planning commission, Johnson said.