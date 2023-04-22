KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday moved forward two projects to improve pedestrian safety by adding sidewalk near the elementary school and flashing beacons at downtown crossings.

The council accepted Halme Excavating’s $404,370 bid to install sidewalk on Cedar, Date, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets. The bid was about $200,000 less than the engineer’s estimate of $604,550.

The work is a combination of two projects the city received state Transportation Improvement Board, or TIB, grants to help pay for, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

In 2021, the Kalama received a grant for 90%, or $360,000, of the project cost to install sidewalks on Cedar and South 10th Streets. Last year, the city got $311,400 for sidewalk on Cedar, Date, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets to create a contiguous sidewalk on two blocks.

Even though the bids came in lower than expected, the city doesn’t get to keep the extra grant funding, which will only cover the construction bid amount, Rasmussen said. The leftover money will return to the state.

Rasmussen will request construction begin after school gets out, he said, to prevent adding to existing congestion in the neighborhood. The work should still finish up before the next school year starts.

The council also approved the engineer’s estimate and OK’d going out to bid to install rapid flashing beacons at four intersections along First Street at Fir, Geranium, Holly and Ivy streets.

Multiple citizens requested the city look into safer mid-block crossings, Rasmussen said.

“It’s a great project,” he said. “I think it’s highly needed, … especially in the winter when it’s dark at 5 o’clock. With the influx of citizens moving into Kalama, our downtown businesses thriving, it’s dangerous to cross that street even at 25 mph.”

The council previously discussed installing beacons at the intersections of Elm Street with North East Frontage Road and North West Frontage Road, but the rapid flashers can only legally be used on noncontrolled intersections, Rasmussen said.

The project includes installing the solar-powered beacons, rebuilding ramps to comply with updated American with Disabilities Act standards and removing some trees to improve line of sight, Rasmussen said.

If the project goes out to bid in early May, construction will likely begin in September because of ongoing supply chain delays, Rasmussen said.

In 2022, the council officially approved spending federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, pandemic relief funds on the project.

On Thursday, the council approved re-designating about $34,815 of ARPA funding previously set aside for community assistance.

Kalama received a total of about $795,450 in ARPA money, and in October 2021, the council designated up to $80,000 for a relief program for residents, businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.

Last year, the city received 19 applications and granted $45,185 total to seven nonprofits, two businesses and four citizens, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer. Six of the applicants weren’t eligible, and staff doesn’t expect a continued need for help with COVID-19-related bills, she said.

Any changes to the funds’ designated use had to be made by the end of April or else they would stay as community aid, McMaster said.

The council will allocate the money later this year during budget season. All ARPA money must be earmarked for specific uses by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

In other business, the council approved an $81,000 budget amendment, including a total of $26,700 already expended for repairs to a library heat pump, public works dump truck and sewer plant influent pump system.

The amendment also included money to: upgrade a meter reading device, update email tenancy to better comply with public records laws, pay for street work related to the sidewalk project, upgrade public records software, and purchase finance storage room shelving.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi said while she is fine with the amendment, she was concerned about what it would mean by budget season. Last fall, the council OK’d dipping into reserves to avoid reducing library staff time and hours, following public outcry over the proposed cuts.

“Now partway through the year, by April, we’re saying we have $81,000 to make a budget amendment,” Conradi said. “I’m a little hesitant to say, ‘Yeah go ahead, let’s do all of this,’ if we’re going to put ourselves in same position again come November.”

City Administrator Adam Smee said he understands the concern, but the fluctuation is part of the nature of estimating revenue and expenses for the following year. Kalama has received more sales tax revenue than expected because of construction that will help cover the increased costs, he said.