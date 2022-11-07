Kalama Council gives initial OK to tourism grants, new Fourth of July event

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday tentatively approved funding several events to draw in tourists, including a new city-sponsored Fourth of July celebration.

During the public hearing on 2023 budget expenditures, city staff presented the tourism advisory committee's recommendations for allocating Kalama's hotel/motel sales tax revenue to long-time and new events, as well as the city's eligible costs. By state law, hotel/motel sales tax revenue can only be used for projects that support or maintain tourism.

After event cancellations in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city saved up about $140,000 and is projected to bring in about $55,000 next year, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

The Kalama Tourism Advisory Committee, created in 2019, considers applications from event organizers in the fall and spring.

The committee recommended allocating $15,720 for a new Fourth of July event. The city plans to hold the celebration at the Port of Kalama's Westin Amphitheater and include live music, local vendors, food trucks and a McMenamins beer garden, said Emily Moore, communications and records clerk.

While the event wasn't Moore's idea, once it was brought to her attention, she wanted to make it happen, she said Monday.

"We wanted another opportunity for our residents to stay here, spend money here and bring in people because the port has such a beautiful property, so why not enjoy it?" she said. "We want to showcase our community as best we can."

Moore said the plan is to market to American Cruise Line passengers if they will be docking in Kalama that day and to people outside a 50-mile radius to be eligible for the tourism funding.

The event will not include a professional firework show, at least in 2023, because it is expensive and a lot of people already set off their own fireworks at the waterfront, Moore said.

"We're trying to add to what's happening rather than replace or have people feel like we're stepping on their good time," said City Administrator Adam Smee. "Instead, we hopefully can extend it and make it a day-long or a weekend-long or a multi-day event, eventually."

The committee recommended approving a total of $51,120, including:

• $2,500 for the annual marketing expenses, including the city's website, the "Antique District" sign on Interstate 5, and membership to the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.

• $4,000 for the Untouchables Car Show.

• $6,000 for the Kalama Heritage Festival.

• $10,000 for the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association competition.

The total also includes $10,200 to pay for police and public works event coverage. A change in state law allows the city to cover the staff costs with the tourism funding, when previously the event organizer had to estimate that cost and pay the city with its own money, Smee said.

The council agreed to budget $25,000 of the funds for applications received in the spring.