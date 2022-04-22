Kalama Council approves engineering for sewer repairs, pedestrian crossing beacons

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved engineering for a major sewer improvement project and flashing beacons for pedestrian crossings, funded by reserves and federal pandemic relief money.

An updated rule allows the city to use the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for general provisions of government, including street projects, said Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer.

Kalama was allocated about $795,450 in ARPA funding. Cities can use the money to support public health expenditures, address negative economic affects from the pandemic, replace lost public -sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the Association of Washington Cities.

Last year, the council decided to spend the money on community pandemic relief grants and sewer system repairs. The council discussed using some of the money as a reimbursement for lost revenue to make the pedestrian safety improvements, but couldn't at the time because under the calculations provided, the city didn't lose revenue during the pandemic.

A new rule allows municipalities to take a standard allowance or a calculated revenue loss to use for governmental services. The council agreed to take the standard allowance earlier this month.

Now that the ARPA funds are more flexible, staff proposed using reserves for the sewer repair project. The city has about $483,000 in Inflow and Infiltration Reserves, which would cover the estimated $378,700 in engineering design, camera inspection and other work, said City Administrator Adam Smee.

The city plans to rehabilitate the sewer collection system north of Elm Street to Juniper Street and Second Street east to Fifth Street by bursting the pipes and replacing them. Pipe bursting allows crews to replace pipes without digging up the entire line and is the most cost effective way to extend the life of the sewer, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

The project’s preliminary estimate is $3 million, and the city would seek a grant from the state Department of Ecology, Smee said previously. The engineering design should boost the city's application, Smee said.

"Our hope with this is by coming in with skin in the game, the design would have an estimate for cost and conditions, that we'll rank higher," he said.

The council approved using $54,910 in ARPA money to engineer rapid flashing beacons at six pedestrian crossings — four on North First Street at intersections with Ivy, Holly, Geranium and Fir streets, and at North East Frontage Road and North West Frontage Road where they meet Elm Street.

Rasmussen said construction will cost $14,000 to $18,000 for each crossing.

Mayor Mike Reuter voiced concerned about the overall cost and proposed starting with the two crossings on the Frontage Road to see how they work out before committing to all six.

Rasmussen requested the council approve engineering for all, because designs would still be valid down the line, and can install the beacons in phases as needed.

In other business, the council:

• Voted 3-1, with Councilman Matthew Merz opposed, to approve a budget amendment increasing the 2022 budget by $284,300 to account for unexpected expenditures. The amendment includes rollovers from 2021 and new projects discussed earlier this month, and a new expense for water plant valves ordered last year and received in March.

• Agreed to move forward with creating a salary commission that would serve two-year terms and meet annually to review council and mayor pay.

