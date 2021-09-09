Kalama City Hall reopens after two-day COVID quarantine

Kalama City Hall reopened to the public Thursday after a COVID-19 scare led the majority of staff to be quarantined.
City Administrator Adam Smee said one employee who went home sick Friday tested positive for COVID through an at-home test. That employee contacted their supervisor, who spoke with Smee about closing City Hall for the following week.
The quarantine was lifted Thursday morning when the employee tested negative for COVID on a test provided by a medical professional. Another member of the employee's family tested positive for the virus, but all other city employees returned to the office normally.
"We were likely being overly cautious, but it's public health and safety so I don't feel bad about being cautious," Smee said.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services' guidelines for possible COVID exposures require any employee who is not fully vaccinated to quarantine at home. Smee said he and one other fully vaccinated employee stayed working at City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday while the rest of the staff worked remotely.
Smee said the city had invested previous CARES Act funding in preparing city staff to work remotely if something like this happened. City clerks were given virtual private networks to log into city computers remotely and handle work that did not involve customer service. He said he planned to continue working to make services like zoning and utility accounts more available for employees who may have to work remotely again.
"One of my main concerns since March 2020 was how do we ensure the greatest continuity of service for the community," Smee said.
Kalama Public Works has struggled with its own series of potential COVID exposures this summer. Public Works Field Supervisor Chad Moon told the City Council in August that most of his staff had used up their sick leave while quarantining and asked the city to provide additional options.