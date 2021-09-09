Kalama City Hall reopens after two-day COVID quarantine

Kalama City Hall reopened to the public Thursday after a COVID-19 scare led the majority of staff to be quarantined.

City Administrator Adam Smee said one employee who went home sick Friday tested positive for COVID through an at-home test. That employee contacted their supervisor, who spoke with Smee about closing City Hall for the following week.

The quarantine was lifted Thursday morning when the employee tested negative for COVID on a test provided by a medical professional. Another member of the employee's family tested positive for the virus, but all other city employees returned to the office normally.

"We were likely being overly cautious, but it's public health and safety so I don't feel bad about being cautious," Smee said.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services' guidelines for possible COVID exposures require any employee who is not fully vaccinated to quarantine at home. Smee said he and one other fully vaccinated employee stayed working at City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday while the rest of the staff worked remotely.