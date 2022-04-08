Kalama City Council votes to remove Merz from Planning Commission liaison assignment

KALAMA — In a split vote, the Kalama City Council on Thursday removed Councilman Matthew Merz from his assignment as planning commission liaison after complaints his statements about city committees, staff and other council members have created a “bad work environment.”

During the March 17 meeting, Planning Commission Chair Lynn Hughes asked the council remove Merz as the liaison because of “his lack of knowledge, interest and support” and because his accusations of members being part of a shadow committee create a “hostile environment.” Councilwoman Wendy Conradi asked it be added to the next agenda.

Merz has made several posts in a 3,000-member private Facebook group claiming the police department’s citizen advisory committee was illegally created without council approval. The city issued a statement in mid-March calling Merz’s statements false and misleading.

Police Chief Ralph Herrera and Councilman Jon Stanfill created the committee, which met in spring 2021, to advise the department on its first five-year strategic plan.

Hughes and at least one other member of the current planning commission also served on the 10-member police advisory committee.

On Thursday, Conradi said she hoped Merz would “do the right thing” and resign from the assignment.

Merz said he has “diligently reported” planning commission activities and refused to step down.

“While my creative talents don’t lend themselves to the planning commission, the mayor has chose to limit me to the planning commission,” he said. “This is retaliation against a whistleblower and an example of officials targeting others not willing to think how they expect.”

Councilman Steve Kallio offered to trade his assignment to the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments board and Merz agreed. But the mayor directed the council to move ahead with the motion to remove Merz from his assignment, which passed in a 3-2 vote, with Moon and Merz opposed.

During public comment earlier in the meeting, Coni McMaster, city clerk/treasurer, read a statement requesting the council take official action because Merz’s statements are undermining relationships between the council and staff.

“It’s time to take a stand against irrational, immature and derogatory behavior,” she said.

McMaster said in her 27 years at the city she’s never felt less support from the council members for each other and for the management team.

Communication is important because the government process can be difficult to understand, McMaster said. If the council and staff can’t communicate with each other, it’s difficult for the citizens to trust the government, she said.

Resident Jim Bain read a letter written by former councilwoman Sandra Macias Hughes, who was unable to attend the meeting, that said Merz is distributing misinformation.

Macias Hughes wrote she trusted city staff in part because of the state’s audit of the city completed during her time on the council. The audit, which occurs every two years, included an “intense reviewing of records,” and the city had no findings, her letter said.

During the March 17 meeting, McMaster said she contacted the state Auditor’s Office about the committee and was told there were no reportable violations.

In Facebook posts, Merz said he called the auditor’s office and was told they hadn’t heard from the city.

McMaster said Thursday she talked to the city’s liaison at the auditor’s office, Lindsay Osborne, who said the office has several divisions that don’t always pass messages along to her.

In a March 29 email to McMaster, Osborne said she will make notes of concerns that were shared with her to be evaluated during the city’s next audit in the fall. Not all concerns fall under auditor authority or rise to the level of investigation, Osborne wrote.

In other business, the council gave staff approval to draw up a budget amendment for costs that have rolled over from last year or increased and several requests for new services, including:

$20,500 for police body cameras approved last year but delivered in March.

$30,000 to $35,000 to repair the Matson Road waterline that broke in early January.

$8,500 for primary election costs, which were higher than expected because of three positions on the ballot.

$10,000 to increase the IT budget to consolidate services to one provider and make improvements.

$36,500 to upgrade the water plant’s computer and software systems.

$14,600 for Lexipol to update the city’s outdated policies and monitor changing requirements.

$21,500 to upgrade the the city’s employee scheduling and time management system.

$5,300 for TextMyGov service to allow text communication with residents.

$120,000 to replace the Vincent Road waterline a year ahead of schedule to align with paving work planned by Cowlitz County Public Works.

The council also approved the preliminary plat for the Lofts at Kalama LLC multifamily development, accepted a $18,425 donation from the Woodland-Kalama Kiwanis for the new playground equipment at Toteff Park, and declared April Fair Housing Month.

