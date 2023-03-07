KALAMA — The City Council is holding a public hearing at its next meeting on a 11% garbage rate increase implemented by Waste Control.

The hearing will be during the March 16 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Kalama City Council chambers.

Kalama contracts with Waste Control to provide garbage services and is required to pass along rate increases to customers, according to the city.

The garbage rate will increase about 11.3% for all residential customers and from 11.1% to 11.3% for commercial customers, based on a weekly pickup.

For residents with a 32-gallon cart, that's a $1.97 monthly increase from $17.45 to $19.42. The monthly rate for a 60-gallon cart will rise by $2.44, from $21.62 to $24.06. Those with a 90-gallon cart will see an increase of $2.92, from $25.86 to $28.78. These numbers don't include the 10% utility tax.

A garbage rate change was not included in other utility rate increases approved in December because Waste Control was waiting to get approval by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Waste Control implemented new rates as of March 1 and the new rates for Kalama will be effective May 1.

Kalama garbage rates last increased about 2% in March 2020.

Residents who qualify for the city's low-income utility discount can request garbage service of one 32-gallon cart emptied every other week, cutting their monthly bill in half. There is no discount if weekly garbage pickup is required.

Anyone with questions can call 360-673-4561 or email cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.