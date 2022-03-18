Kalama City Council sends updated sign code back to planning commission

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday sent the revamped sign code back to the planning commission for review over concerns of over-regulating private property.

In August 2020, the council directed the planning commission to update the code, particularly to address rules for political signs after some were placed in the city right-of-way against current code.

Todd Johnson, consulting city planner, said Thursday when the commission began discussions, it decided to eliminate specific language about political signs and instead treat them as any other temporary sign. That change would allow political signs on public property where they weren't before and remove the fee requirement.

Staff and the commission also worked with the Port of Kalama to address some of its requests, including outlining rules for the city's only mixed-use zone, Spencer Creek Business Park.

The port also requested a change in the code for the industrial overlay district at the waterfront, asking to use a highway commercial code compared to downtown commercial code because the scale is different / want the signs to be bigger / Johnson said.

Staff suggested the council amend the section covering nonconforming signs to exempt the two billboard signs downtown because under the code as approved by the commission, the signs would have to be taken down if they change ownership.

Councilman Steve Kallio said the code too strictly regulates signs on private property.

"If I want to make a 6-by-20-foot sign saying, 'Buy some fresh brisket,' that's too high on my fence, try and stop me," he said. "That can't be in there. It's private property."

Johnson said planning commission was concerned about regulating private property and did everything they could to deregulate signage on private residential property.

The council voted to send the code back to the planning commission to address those concerns in a 3-2 vote, with Wendy Conradi and Jon Stanfill opposed.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance allowing the city to continue holding hybrid and virtual meetings.

The council also accepted a $5,000 donation from residents George and Janet Harris for a mural in the library's children's area and approved a tentative plan to work with staff to design the painting.

