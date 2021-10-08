Kalama City Council sends ADU proposal to planning commission

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved directing the planning commission to write up a code for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in city limits.
Accessory dwelling units, often referred to as mother-in-law suites, are separate living spaces within or attached to a single-family home or a converted garage. They also can be detached structures.
Councilmember Jon Stanfill proposed allowing the units in Kalama to help address the city's housing challenges. The units would offer flexibility for all stages of life while generating economic opportunity for homeowners, he said.
Stanfill said he is in favor of allowing unattached and attached units and no minimum lot sizes.
City Administrator Adam Smee said allowing the units has the potential to change the density of the community, so he would ask the council give the planning commission ample time to come up with thoughtful regulations.
Smee recommended asking the planning commission to address parking, design guidelines and considering them as independently metered dwellings.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi said her top concern is parking. She also questioned how affordable the units would be if they are set up as separate utilities requiring new hookup fees.
Smee said there would be "give and take." An increase in units hooked up to the city's utilities would spread the tax burden around more, but having them be independently metered would make them more expensive to build, he said.
Smee also recommended the commission consider including design guidelines so the units fit the characteristics of the neighborhood or main house. Neighborhoods or developments with homeowners associations likely would have their own separate regulations on the units outside the city's purview, he said.
Kalama resident Jim Bain, a Cowlitz County Planning Commission member, said he helped write the county's accessory dwelling unit code and recommended limited regulations to help encourage housing to get built.
Another citizen voiced concerns that allowing the units would exacerbate existing crowded parking problems.
Mayor Mike Reuter said a lot of concerns will be addressed by the planning commission.
Stanfill said under the code, property owners wouldn't be able to build the units "just anywhere," which will help address emergency access.
The council agreed to send the proposal to the planning commission to draft a code.
In other business, the council approved a plan to provide city workers an additional 40 hours of compensatory time to be used for COVID-related leave. The hours will be maintained in a separate pool from the regular comp time earned by banking overtime hours, City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster said.
The 40 hours will not carry over to the next contract year and will be allowed until Dec. 31, 2022. If COVID still is requiring additional leave at that time, the city will consider extending the program.
McMaster said the city returned 501 hours of sick leave to employees who used those hours for COVID leave with the expectation it will receive $22,970 in the tax credit allowed under the federal pandemic relief plan. The option is only available from April through the end of September and will only apply to employees who have been off during that time.