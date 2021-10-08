Kalama City Council sends ADU proposal to planning commission

Smee said there would be "give and take." An increase in units hooked up to the city's utilities would spread the tax burden around more, but having them be independently metered would make them more expensive to build, he said.

Smee also recommended the commission consider including design guidelines so the units fit the characteristics of the neighborhood or main house. Neighborhoods or developments with homeowners associations likely would have their own separate regulations on the units outside the city's purview, he said.

Kalama resident Jim Bain, a Cowlitz County Planning Commission member, said he helped write the county's accessory dwelling unit code and recommended limited regulations to help encourage housing to get built.

Another citizen voiced concerns that allowing the units would exacerbate existing crowded parking problems.

Mayor Mike Reuter said a lot of concerns will be addressed by the planning commission.

Stanfill said under the code, property owners wouldn't be able to build the units "just anywhere," which will help address emergency access.

The council agreed to send the proposal to the planning commission to draft a code.