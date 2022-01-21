Kalama City Council opposes pursuing curbside recycling, moves ahead on 0.2% sales tax for roads

KALAMA — The possibility of Kalama adding a curbside recycling service was put on hold Thursday after a majority of the Kalama City Council decided not to move forward with any presented proposals.

For the last couple months, the council discussed potentially adding the service, but most members did not want to continue after a poll and public comments opposing the proposal.

Waste Control, the city’s garbage service provider, sent Kalama some options last month, including a five-year contract or a cheaper 10-year contract for either curbside recycling or yard debris, or both.

The city could offer the services without the 10% utility tax or the 3.6% state solid waste tax. Under the 10-year contract, the monthly cost would be $5.88 for recycling, $7.76 for yard debris, and both together would be $13.64.

The city ran a poll for more than a month to help gauge public interest in adding the service. Of the 341 responses, 55.7% were not interested in curbside recycling or yard debris removal, 24% wanted both, 16% wanted only curbside recycling, 1.8% wanted only yard debris, and 2.5% marked other with various comments.

Council member Jon Stanfill said curbside recycling has been the top request he’s received from citizens during his two years on the council. He said from his read of the survey, many of the “no” votes were operating under the assumption the service would cost $15 to $18. When talking with residents, Stanfill found more support for just curbside recycling for $5.88 a month, he said.

Council member Steve Kallio said the survey “pretty much says it all,” and that he would have a hard time supporting moving forward right now.

Waste Connections District Manager Brian Evola answered council and citizen questions about the recycling service.

Evola said curbside is the best option to get the most uncontaminated material because people are better about cleaning items and recycling the correct items in their own bins. Waste Control would help educate residents about what can and cannot be recycled, he said.

Often community drop-off bins fill up with trash and contaminated recyclables, Evola said. A drop-off bin for plastic wouldn’t get enough good materials to be worth it, he said.

Recycling decreases the amount of trash a household generates and ultimately would extend the life of the landfill, Evola said.

It isn’t feasible for the program to be optional because of the significant cost to start and run it, Evola said. The containers cost about $70 each and the program would not be affordable if not enough households are participating, he said.

Evola said Waste Control could look into a variety of options for the city, including emptying the existing drop off bins more often and adding a seasonal communal drop off for yard debris.

Several citizens wrote in or spoke during the meeting both against and in favor of adding curbside recycling.

Kalama resident John Flynn said he is against the program that everyone in the city limits would be required to pay for even if they don’t want to participate. The service would add costs on top of utility rate increases, he said.

“Now is not the time to burden city residents with another fee for services that they may or may not want or even use, particularly those on fixed and/or low incomes,” Flynn said.

Those speaking in favor of curbside recycling said people could reduce the size of their trash can, and the cost, once they begin putting more items in the recycling.

“If we had recycling bins at home, a small one, and collected it two times a month, I think people would realize the ease and the message you’re sending to future generations,” said Marrene Jenkins, Kalama resident.

Stanfill said convenience likely would lead to more participation.

“I do think we want to think of the communal value of these decisions,” he said. “When they’re saying curbside is better for contamination and curbside reduces waste streams, those are points I think we need to factor into our decision making.”

Council members Kallio, Matthew Merz, Scott Moon and Wendy Conradi said they didn’t want to go forward with pursuing curbside recycling at this time, but all indicated they would be open to future proposals.

Sales tax for streets

In other business, the council moved forward on putting the 0.2% sales tax on the ballot later this year to help pay for streets.

Since getting rid of car tab fees in 2020, the city does not have a dedicated revenue stream to pay for repairs and improvements to neighborhood streets ineligible for state and federal funds. Kalama used the tab fees to fund its Transportation Benefit District (TBD), which can also be funded by the 0.2% sales tax.

The tax would increase the city’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. If passed, it would last for 10 years.

In the 2020 general election, Kalama’s sales tax measure lost by 14 votes.

Merz proposed putting the measure on this year’s primary election ballot to compensate for eliminating the other fee. He was optimistic it would pass this year after losing by a close margin in 2020.

The other council members were in favor except Conradi, who opposed increasing taxes amidst inflation.

Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer, said she would write up the resolution for the council to vote at a future meeting.

