Kalama City Council on Thursday approve 0.5% property tax increase, utility increases, police body cams

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved a 0.5% property tax increase and utility rate increases discussed earlier this month.

Under state law, the city can only raise property taxes by a maximum of 1% each year. Last year, the council voted unanimously not to raise the 2021 property tax rate and banked the 1% increase for a future year.

Earlier this month, the council was split on raising the property tax by the full 1%. The half-percent increase passed in a 4-1 vote, with council member Wendy Conradi opposed. The council banked the other 0.5% increase for a future year in a 3-2 vote, with council members Steve Kallio and Conradi opposed.

With the 0.5% increase, the actual levy for 2022, including a refund levy of $2,368 from the county, is $529,960, said City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster.

The tax rate will decrease from $1.43 in 2021 to a little more than $1.28. A home’s assessed value will determine how much the city’s portion of the property tax would change for each taxpayer.

The council approved utility rate increases agreed on during the last meeting. The overall increase would be 3.12% to 3.75% depending on resident usage.

The city is waiting on a response from Waste Control to see if garbage rates will increase, said City Administrator Adam Smee. Garbage rates are regulated by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission, which controls increases to collection fees. Garbage rates also are affected by the tipping fees set by the county, Smee said.

Smee said he also asked Waste Control for estimates on costs for curbside recycling and yard debris pick up.

The council also held a public hearing on the 2022 budget and capital facilities plan.

About 34% of the total 2022 budget, more than $3 million, is personnel costs for 23 full-time and four part-time employees, McMaster said. The budget also includes funding for one new employee, a police sergeant who would start at a $91,000 per year salary plus benefits.

Capital improvements planned for next year include finishing the Maruhn Memorial, sidewalk replacements, a new police vehicle, sewer plant maintenance and the Tidewater Drive waterline extension.

The city also plans to use some of its federal COVID relief funding to help pay for a stormwater comprehensive plan and design for sewer line improvements.

In other business, Kalama became the latest Cowlitz County municipality to approve purchasing police body cameras.

More than half of the five-year contract cost of $20,430 will be paid by $12,100 in state funding allocated to help cover costs related to new legislation, said Police Chief Ralph Herrera.

The contract with Motorola Solutions WatchGuard Video includes hardware, software, cloud-based storage, support and a warranty, Herrera said. The system also includes a tip platform for residents to send photos or chat online with police regarding possible crimes, he said. The new tip line will make the police department more available, and the cameras improve police accountability, Herrera said.

"That commitment to enhancing trust, legitimacy is the important piece," he said.

Body cameras also help reduce misconduct, "a solution to a problem we don't have," Herrera said.

Council member Matthew Merz requested staff draft an ordinance that requires the city to release body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting in a "reasonable" amount of time. Kallio said that should be broadened to all use of force.

Herrera said he will draw up a comprehensive policy regarding the body cameras that will be reviewed by the city attorney.

The council also approved agreements with Cowlitz County to use the Spillman police records management system and manage Kalama Police Department records after hours.

Mayor Mike Reuter proposed reducing planning commission terms from six years to four. The council directed staff to write up the ordinance.

