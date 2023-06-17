KALAMA — Three neighborhood street paving projects are planned for next year using revenue from the sales tax Kalama voters approved in August.

The projects, along with 22 others, are part of the city's Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan the Kalama City Council approved Thursday.

All cities and counties are required to develop and adopt a six-year plan to be updated yearly. Projects must be listed on the plan to be eligible for state and federal funding, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

"It's a very fluid working plan," Rasmussen said Wednesday. "As grants come, we're able to take advantage of them, but if they don't, we have to push projects or find another funding source."

Some projects set for 2023 in previous plans got pushed back to next year, including the Oak Street grind and overlay. Rasmussen said the city held off on applying for certain funding for the estimated $130,000 project as part of a deal with Cowlitz County to give another Kalama-area project a better chance to receive the competitive grant.

Adding lighting to Elm Street between West Frontage and North East Frontage roads was put on hold to coordinate with the Port of Kalama's pedestrian overpass project planned for next year, Rasmussen said.

Reconstructing Second Street from First to Elm was pushed back because it won't rank high for a competitive state Transportation Improvement Board, or TIB, grant, Rasmussen said.

Three projects planned for next year will use transportation benefit district money. In 2022, Kalama voters approved a 0.2% sales tax to fund the transportation benefit district to pay for repairs and improvements to neighborhood streets ineligible for state and federal funds.

The city expects to have about $124,000 transportation benefit district money saved up at the end of the year, said Adam Smee, city administrator. The sales tax will likely bring in about $140,000 next year, he said.

In 2024, the city plans to use the tax revenue to repave Geranium Street and the library parking lot for about $35,000; overlay Birch Street from Military to South Third Place for $25,000; and grind/overlay Nectarine Street and North Second Place for $75,000.

Rasmussen said the revenue is more cost effective because it does not have as many engineering and paperwork requirements as state or federal grants.

This year's major project is set to begin in the next couple weeks, Rasmussen said. The city contracted with Halme Excavating to add sidewalk on Cedar, Date, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets near the elementary school. Kalama received two TIB grants to pay for the $404,370 project.