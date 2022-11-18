Kalama City Council OKs plan to avoid library cuts; approves 1% property tax increase

KALAMA — After receiving a dozen letters from library supporters, the Kalama City Council Thursday directed staff to cover a library budget shortfall with general fund reserves to avoid cutting staff time and hours.

Continuing discussions from earlier this month, the council reviewed the general fund budget, with most of the meeting focusing on the library. City services like police, streets, parks and the library are paid for out of the general fund.

City staff estimate general fund expenditures will outpace revenues by about $74,300, which carryover funds will cover, according to the budget documents.

Proposed cuts to all city departments were not entirely because the property tax levy is less than the amount allowable by law, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

"We've had some fairly flush times during the last few years, but that's stopped now, with lesser construction, lesser things going on that are bringing in more sales tax," she said.

In 2020 and 2021, the city received a higher than normal amount of sales tax because of large construction projects, including the new elementary school. That revenue declined this year and is expected to remain lower in 2023 than those previous years, McMaster said.

Library budget

The documents presented Thursday included a library budget $17,500 less than a budget proposed earlier this fall, McMaster said.

The library's total 2023 expenditures are an estimated $87,600. It receives about $4,700 in direct revenue of donations and grants, with the rest covered by a transfer from the general fund, McMaster said.

City staff originally planned to transfer $73,500 in 2023 but cut back to $65,000, McMaster said. That decrease in revenue, plus the budget already running over, created a greater shortage than the library fund's carryover could cover, she said. That's why staff proposed cutting personnel costs, the department's highest expense, McMaster said.

The city received 12 letters from residents and library board members asking not to cut the library's budget.

"I ask you to think about how many people turn to the library for job searches, free internet access, social connection, arts and crafts activities, exercise, digital books, magazines, and more," wrote Marie Wise, library volunteer. "Having these types of resources available makes our community that much stronger. ... When money’s short and times are hard, people depend on their libraries."

Councilman Jon Stanfill proposed using the $12,000 budgeted carryover from the general fund to the Community Building for the library instead.

While OK with that idea, Councilmembers Scott Moon and Steve Kallio asked to fully fund both.

Councilmembers Wendy Conradi and Matthew Merz said the way the cuts to the library were presented felt like a political stunt.

Mayor Mike Reuter said staff do not purposely "rile people up" and all departments were cut, not just the library. He asked department heads to give examples of cuts in their budgets.

The police department is not buying a new car as scheduled and cut its overtime budget and other items, Chief Ralph Herrera said.

Streets cut about $33,000, which includes not striping the roads next year, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

City Administrator Adam Smee said staff recommendations aim to keep the city in good financial health.

"This is not emotion," he said. "It's not political. It is dollars and cents, and it's about a scarcity of resources and talking about how the council would like to distribute them."

Smee said in the city's $12 million budget, the $17,500 reduction is "well within the margin of error," and it would be reasonable to use reserves to close the gap. The council agreed to do that, avoiding cuts to library staff time and hours.

If the city has a surplus at the end of 2022, staff can direct that money to cover the library funding gap, Smee said.

The council continued the budget hearing to the Dec. 1 meeting, as the city is waiting to hear back if it will receive state grants for public works projects.

In other business, the council approved resolutions setting the dollar amount of property tax levy and the 1% increase to property tax.

The property tax levy rate will decrease from $1.28 in 2022 to $1.08 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. A home’s assessed value will determine how much the city’s portion of the property tax would change for each taxpayer.