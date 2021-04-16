Kalama City Council moves to allow beekeeping in city limits

Kalama residents may soon be able to keep bees near their homes after the City Council on Thursday directed staff to put together an ordinance regulating the activity.

In late March, the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association requested the city change its ordinance banning beekeeping inside city limits to allow more people to enjoy the activity, according to the group's proposal.

The proposal states the bees would benefit the community by providing pollination, educational opportunities and local honey.

Association Vice President John Holmes, a Kalama resident who lives outside the city limits, wrote in the proposal he's concerned about the current restrictions.

"Anticipated population growth and potential of expansion of Kalama’s city limits could further hinder beekeeping in our community," Holmes wrote. "As a beekeeper for the past seven years, I would like to help provide the opportunity for citizens of Kalama to also enjoy the experience of beekeeping.”

When Amanda and Ailon Eastman moved to Kalama last year, they were surprised to learn of the beekeeping ban.

