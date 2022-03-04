Kalama City Council moves salary commission forward; deadline extended for COVID relief funds

KALAMA — A plan to form a commission of citizens to decide Kalama mayor and council member salaries moved forward Thursday.

City Administrator Adam Smee presented the option to create an independent commission, following up on council direction in November for staff to look into creating a committee to set the salaries.

The current council member salary is $100 per meeting not to exceed $200 per month, last updated in 2014. The mayor’s salary has been $700 per month since 2017.

Salaries for most county and city elected officials are set by their legislative bodies, but state law allows cities and counties to create a salary commission, according to information from the Municipal Research and Services Center presented at the council meeting.

The commission would meet annually to make recommendations on the salaries. The council would decide the criteria for commission members, who would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the council, Smee said.

Council members Jon Stanfill, Steve Moon and Wendy Conradi spoke in favor of the option as a way to take the decision out of the council's hands.

"I like the idea of a commission that takes the politics out of this process," Stanfill said. "I'd rather not be in the position of voting up or down on this."

Stanfill suggested a five-member commission should include a former elected official or department head to bring perspective about what the job entails and someone from the Kalama Chamber of Commerce to represent the city's business community.

Council members Steve Kallio and Matthew Merz opposed creating the commission.

"Five handpicked people tend to get you what you want, the same as not having a committee at all," Kallio said. "I'd rather see it on the ballot as an advisory measure if we're going to do any of this."

In a 3-2 vote, the council directed staff to draft the language setting up the commission.

In other business, Stanfill reminded residents and business owners the city extended the application deadline for pandemic relief funds to March 10.

Kalama allocated funds to provide assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits related to the negative impacts of COVID-19 and to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality, according to the city website.

The application form is available on the city’s website at www.cityofkalama.com or at https://bit.ly/35CeGB7. Applicants must provide necessary documentation, which will be kept confidential.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. March 10. People should mail or drop application materials to City of Kalama, P.O. Box 1007, 195 N. First Street, Kalama, WA 98625. Applications may be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com. For questions, call 360-673-4561.

