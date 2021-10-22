Kalama City Council moves online during Thursday's meeting because of unmasked attendee

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council moved from a hybrid meeting to fully online about 40 minutes into its Thursday meeting after an attendee refused to wear a facemask or leave the council chambers.
Scott Edwards, a Kalama resident who ran for City Council during the August primary, spoke during public comment at the beginning of the meeting without a mask on.
About 30 minutes later during a discussion on mayor and councilmember salary increases, Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Macias Hughes asked Edwards to put a mask on or leave. Macias Hughes was running the meeting because Mayor Mike Reuter was absent due to a family emergency.
Edwards implied he was being asked to leave because he was opposed to the raises. Macias Hughes said that wasn't the case, and she thought Edwards had a mask in his hand and removed it to speak.
"I've never had a mask this whole meeting," Edwards said.
City Attorney Sam Satterfield said the council would have to close the meeting if not in compliance to avoid being fined.
According to the governor's proclamation addressing open public meetings under the state of emergency, if any time a public meeting is not complying with the guidelines, including the state mask mandate, the meeting must be recessed until it's in compliance or adjourn.
After a brief recess, Edwards still refused to wear a mask or leave. In a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Matthew Merz opposed, the council adjourned the meeting and resumed fully virtually 20 minutes later.
Before and after the recess, the council discussed a proposal to increase the councilmember and mayor salaries.
The current councilmember salary is $100 per meeting not to exceed $200 per month, last updated in 2014. The mayor's salary has been $700 per month since 2017.
The proposal suggests increasing the mayor salary to $1,000 per month and the council salary to $200 per meeting, not to exceed $400 per month.
According to state law, any increase is not applicable to the term served by the incumbent. Any new councilmember elected this November would receive the raise in 2022 and position 1 and 2 incumbents would get it in 2026. The increase would be applicable to positions 3, 4 and 5 beginning in 2024. The mayor would receive the increase in 2022 if approved.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi said she brought the proposal forward after she was docked half her pay for missing a meeting while on vacation. Along with raising the rates, Conradi suggested implementing a flat monthly salary instead of tying the pay to meeting attendance.
City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster said years ago the council tied pay to meetings after problems with councilmembers not attending.
Councilmember Jon Stanfill said he was in favor of removing or changing the per meeting requirement.
Councilmembers Steve Kallio and Matthew Merz said they were against the raises overall.
Edwards asked councilmembers in favor of the raise to justify their position, as they stated they don't do this for the money.
Conradi said it didn't feel right to have her pay docked while still putting in work for the council outside the two monthly meetings. Increasing the salaries would be in preparation for the future since the changes wouldn't take effect for years, she said.
Macias Hughes said while she doesn’t know anyone who does this job for the money, the low rate of pay may discourage people with families or tighter budgets from running in the future.
McMaster said she would write up some different options for the council to consider at the next meeting on Nov. 4.
In other business, the council approved a proposal for spending it's $781,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money so staff can begin incorporating it into next year's budget.
The city received the first allocation of $390,530 in June and the second half will come in June 2022. The library will get a separate $6,725. Municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024 to obligate money and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend it.
The council had previously discussed using some of the money as reimbursement for lost revenue to install flashing beacons at crosswalks and adding lighting under the Interstate 5 underpass on Elm Street. McMaster said that was no longer an option because according to the calculations provided the city hasn't lost revenue.
The updated plan includes using $50,000 to set up a COVID-19 relief program for residents and businesses to apply for grants, as well as holding $30,000 in reserve if requests exceed the initial amount. The remaining $701,600 could be used for sewer improvements and a stormwater plan.