Kalama City Council moves online during Thursday's meeting because of unmasked attendee

Councilmember Jon Stanfill said he was in favor of removing or changing the per meeting requirement.

Councilmembers Steve Kallio and Matthew Merz said they were against the raises overall.

Edwards asked councilmembers in favor of the raise to justify their position, as they stated they don't do this for the money.

Conradi said it didn't feel right to have her pay docked while still putting in work for the council outside the two monthly meetings. Increasing the salaries would be in preparation for the future since the changes wouldn't take effect for years, she said.

Macias Hughes said while she doesn’t know anyone who does this job for the money, the low rate of pay may discourage people with families or tighter budgets from running in the future.

McMaster said she would write up some different options for the council to consider at the next meeting on Nov. 4.

In other business, the council approved a proposal for spending it's $781,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money so staff can begin incorporating it into next year's budget.