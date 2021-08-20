Kalama City Council moves forward with proposal allowing WATVs in city limits

Councilmember Wendy Conradi proposed revising the draft ordinance to update the definitions of vehicles included to be more accurate and to remove the limitation on when they can operate.

Mayor Mike Reuter asked to find out why the county ordinance includes the limitations before striking them.

City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster agreed to draw up two drafts, one to have an option that doesn't allow ATVs, only UTVs.

In other business, the council discussed different options to help employees affected by COVID.

Public Works Field Supervisor Chad Moon said most of his staff have used up their sick leave since they were all exposed to COVID-19 at work and had to quarantine last month. Some were unable to get unemployment, he said. Moon asked the council to consider some way to help them because the virus is not going away.

According to the Department of Health guidelines the city is following, unvaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 have to leave work and quarantine for 10 days. Vaccinated people without symptoms do not have to quarantine.

City Administrator Adam Smee said the city has to be careful not to violate state law by giving workers extra compensation or gifting public funds.