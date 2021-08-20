Kalama City Council moves forward with proposal allowing WATVs in city limits

KALAMA — A proposal to allow wheeled all-terrain vehicles (WATVs) inside city limits took a step forward Thursday when the Kalama City Council directed staff to revise the draft ordinance.
The draft ordinance was based largely off the county’s code passed in 2019 that allows WATVs on unincorporated county roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
Under the draft, both all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), also known as four-wheelers, and utility-type vehicles (UTVs) would be allowed.
Police Chief Ralph Herrera said he feels strongly the data supports the vehicles shouldn't be allowed on the roadway. If the council wants to move forward with the proposal, Herrera said they should consider eliminating four-wheelers because they are not as safe as UTVs.
Herrera said according to data from the Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources, so far this year, 20 of 26 fatalities involving off-highway vehicles were on roads and involved ATVs.
Councilmember Steve Kallio said the city should give ATVs a chance and could consider changing the ordinance if there are problems.
Herrera said it’s the vehicles he doesn’t trust, not the people driving them.
A couple of citizens who own UTVs said they are safer than ATVs and have more control.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi proposed revising the draft ordinance to update the definitions of vehicles included to be more accurate and to remove the limitation on when they can operate.
Mayor Mike Reuter asked to find out why the county ordinance includes the limitations before striking them.
City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster agreed to draw up two drafts, one to have an option that doesn't allow ATVs, only UTVs.
In other business, the council discussed different options to help employees affected by COVID.
Public Works Field Supervisor Chad Moon said most of his staff have used up their sick leave since they were all exposed to COVID-19 at work and had to quarantine last month. Some were unable to get unemployment, he said. Moon asked the council to consider some way to help them because the virus is not going away.
According to the Department of Health guidelines the city is following, unvaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 have to leave work and quarantine for 10 days. Vaccinated people without symptoms do not have to quarantine.
City Administrator Adam Smee said the city has to be careful not to violate state law by giving workers extra compensation or gifting public funds.
Conradi suggested establishing a COVID-19 sick bank for employees to use in the future.