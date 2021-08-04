Kalama City Council incumbents, mayor advance in primary races

Stanfill and Hutchinson both ran for a different council seat and lost in 2019.

Stanfill was appointed to position 1 in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary. He decided to run to retain his seat for the same reason he first ran in 2019, because he wants to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.

“I think at the end of the day it’s very validating,” he said. “I feel I’ve had a good year-and-a-half, two years to show what I can do on the City Council.”

Hutchinson said Wednesday that she’s excited about the results and campaigning for the November election.

“I’m really looking forward to the next few months to be involved and answer questions people have,” she said.

An Army veteran and business owner, Hutchinson said she wanted to run again because she wants to be involved more and be part of accomplishing the city’s goals.

Edwards moved to Kalama in 2018 from Battle Ground and said he ran because he wants to get involved in the city. The 49-year-old real estate agent with Keller Williams said he likes being a part of the community.

Position 2