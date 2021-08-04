Kalama City Council incumbents, mayor advance in primary races

The Kalama mayor and City Council incumbents kept their initial leads in the updated unofficial primary election results released Wednesday.
For the second odd-numbered year in a row, several candidates threw their hats in the ring for the two open Kalama City Council seats. In the race for mayor, the incumbent faced off against a current councilmember, a former councilmember and a political newcomer.
The top two winners in the Aug. 3 race will advance to the general election in November.
Mayor
Mayor Mike Reuter maintained his lead Wednesday with about 39.9%, or 318 votes, followed by former councilmember Michael Truesdell with 22.9%, or 183 votes.
Councilmember Matthew Merz came in third with 157 votes, 19.7%, and Rob Gibbs received 17.3%, or 138 votes. Unless results change significantly as ballots trickle in, Merz and Gibbs will not appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Merz will remain on the council in his current seat.
Reuter was elected in 2017 and said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.
“It was a great race between candidates who care about Kalama,” he said Wednesday. “I appreciate the support from the community and look forward to a good result in November.”
Truesdell said Wednesday voters see vision and have spoken on where they want the town to go.
“I think it’s a great day for Kalama,” he said. “The town used to have a billboard out front that said, ‘Small town, big horizons.’ I think that’s what they want — the small town feel with managed growth.”
After stepping down from his council seat in May 2019 for personal and family reasons, Truesdell said he decided to run for mayor because the time was right to get involved again. He had served on the council for about 10 years.
Merz was elected to the council in 2019, beating incumbent Mary Putka and fellow challenger Tanaja Gravina. He said he decided to run for mayor because the city needs better leadership and transparency.
Political newcomer Gibbs has lived in Kalama for five years and in Cowlitz County nearly his entire life. He said he began considering getting more involved in the city after the council’s decision to build the new police station in Maruhn Park.
Position 1
In the Position 1 race, incumbent Jon Stanfill won 46.9%, or 371 votes, and challenger Sara Hutchinson followed with 42.1%, or 333 votes.
Scott Edwards got 85 votes, or 10.8%, and won’t move on to November’s election.
Stanfill and Hutchinson both ran for a different council seat and lost in 2019.
Stanfill was appointed to position 1 in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary. He decided to run to retain his seat for the same reason he first ran in 2019, because he wants to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.
“I think at the end of the day it’s very validating,” he said. “I feel I’ve had a good year-and-a-half, two years to show what I can do on the City Council.”
Hutchinson said Wednesday that she’s excited about the results and campaigning for the November election.
“I’m really looking forward to the next few months to be involved and answer questions people have,” she said.
An Army veteran and business owner, Hutchinson said she wanted to run again because she wants to be involved more and be part of accomplishing the city’s goals.
Edwards moved to Kalama in 2018 from Battle Ground and said he ran because he wants to get involved in the city. The 49-year-old real estate agent with Keller Williams said he likes being a part of the community.
Position 2
Incumbent Sandra Macias-Hughes kept her lead Wednesday, with about 45%, or 358 votes, followed by challenger Scott Moon, with 40.5%, 322 votes.
Andrew Parkhill, who suspended his campaign in late mid-July after ballots were sent out, received 110 votes.
Macias-Hughes said Wednesday she is “really excited” about the results but has a lot of work to do to get accurate information to the community.
“I just hope to not only campaign for my position, but to encourage people to get out to vote, especially the younger generation,” she said.
The councilmember was first elected in 2017 after running unopposed. She said she wanted to run for another term to help keep moving Kalama forward.
Moon said Wednesday he’s happy to move on to the November ballot and expects to pick up votes from people who voted for Parkhill.
“Hopefully I can get that I’m running and what I’m running for out there, take it to November and win,” he said.
Moon was born and raised in Kalama and moved back about seven years ago. He has worked at gas and equipment distributor Airgas at the Port of Kalama for about 20 years. He said he decided to run because he wanted to be involved in the town he grew up in and because he thinks he can represent the people better.