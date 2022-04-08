Kalama City Council gives preliminary approval to Lofts development

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday gave preliminary approval, with conditions, to the proposed Lofts at Kalama LLC multifamily development.

About a month ago, the Kalama Planning Commission voted to recommend the council approval with conditions, including a parking ratio of 1.9 spaces per unit; removing four buildings in the northwest corner to expand the park; furnishing the parks and dog park areas; and dedicating the “clubhouse” building to the city and considering its parking separately from residence parking.

The council added a condition to ensure the clubhouse building is constructed before the end of the project.

The Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers, is proposing phased development of the 17-acre site at 6445 Old Pacific Highway south of downtown to include a combination of three- and four-story buildings.

Todd Johnson, consulting city planner, said based on conditions added by the planning commission, the number of units will drop to about 250 to 275 from the 299 proposed by the developer in early March.

As a Planned Unit Development, the developer can propose a site that varies from base zoning standards, and the commission and council have more discretion in judging and approving or disapproving plans, according to city code.

City Administrator Adam Smee said after meeting with the developer following the planning commission meeting, he took away that they are willing to accept those conditions.

“I didn’t hear a lot of we can’t do that,” he said.

Councilwoman Wendy Conradi voiced concerns about the building height, and said a three-story building would be a better product, allowing for higher ceilings.

While the maximum building height on one side is 46 feet, the average height of the buildings is less than 35 feet, said Travis Tormanen of Windsor Engineers. The development needs its buildings to be up to four stories to make enough money to pay for the infrastructure, Tormanen said.

The council settled on leaving the height variance as accepted by the planning commission.

Councilman Steve Kallio questioned if the traffic study accurately captured traffic during school pickup times.

Smee said even if additional traffic from the Lofts is greater than estimated, it’s unlikely to push the intersections to a failing level that would require the developer to mitigate.

Councilman Matthew Merz voiced concerns that citizens who don’t live at the Lofts won’t use the clubhouse building and the maintenance cost will be too high.

Smee said while the city will have to pay for maintenance, utilities and insurance, the new building is still “a pretty significant give to the city.”

Mayor Mike Reuter proposed adding a condition to prevent the developer from potentially walking away from the project before the clubhouse is built.

The council agreed on requiring the developer to build the clubhouse in an earlier phase or set aside funding through bonding or prorating escrow to ensure construction.

The council approved the preliminary plat approval with conditions in a 4-1 vote, with Merz opposed.

After city staff approves engineering and design, the developer can begin work on the lots and infrastructure, Smee said. The developer will return to the council to get final plat approval, which includes the dedication of infrastructure to city, before moving on to constructing the residential buildings.

