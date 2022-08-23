Kalama City Council extends engineer contract; OKs event code

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday approved a contract extension with Gray and Osborne Inc. to provide general engineering services through June 2023 for an additional $25,000.

The extension brings the total contract amount to $65,000 for three years. The city contracts with Gray and Osborne because it does not have its own staff engineer. General engineering services include code review, development plan review, support on public works projects, surveying locations and other engineering work.

All development review work is reimbursed by the developer, said Adam Smee, city administrator. The city's annual general engineering expense is usually small, unless there is a "catastrophic event," he said.

The council also approved a project addendum to the Gray and Osborne contract to update the load rating for the Oak Street bridge for $5,930. Gray and Osborne subcontracted with Sargent Engineers, which specializes in bridge load ratings, for the project, Rasmussen said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration require municipalities update bridge load ratings every five years, and the load rating for Oak Street is due by December, Rasmussen said.

In other business, the council adopted an updated special events code discussed earlier this month. The changes provide a clearer and easier process for organizers to follow, as events grow, Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster said previously.

The final draft removed language requiring a site inspection and related fee.

Smee said next year, the city will likely change the way police or public works staff are paid to work overtime for events. Currently, organizers reimburse the city for those hours through tourism dollars. Under the new system the city would authorize and pay overtime and skip the reimbursement step, Smee said.