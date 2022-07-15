Kalama City Council discards idea of communal yard debris bin due to cost, lack of location

KALAMA — Last month, the Kalama City Council decided not to move forward with installing a communal yard debris drop-off bin because of the unbudgeted cost and questions about location.

Councilman Jon Stanfill brought the item to the June 16 meeting in an effort to continue the discussion on recycling, he said. In January, the council decided not to move forward with curbside recycling after a poll and public comments opposing the proposal but asked staff and Waste Control to look into adding a seasonal communal yard debris drop off.

Waste Control estimated it would cost the city $1,600 monthly for two pickups per month, said Adam Smee, city administrator. Other challenges include finding a location for the bins and how to monitor or prevent contamination, he said.

There's no room for the bins at the public works shop, which is already crowded with the often overflowing recycling drop off, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

Councilwoman Wendy Conradi proposed the city fund a trial period and work it into future budgets.

Clerk and Treasurer Coni McMaster voiced concern that she doesn't know where the money would come from, as the council has approved other unbudgeted spending that's drawn from the general funds.

Conradi's motion to move ahead with adding the yard debris bin on a trial basis did not receive a second.