Kalama City Council directs Planning Commission to review multi-family parking code

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday directed the Planning Commission to review the multi-family housing code, specifically parking, in the wake of public concerns about a proposed apartment complex.

Mayor Mike Reuter said he brought the suggestion forward now that Kalama is on developers' radar.

"The lengthy timelines involved with evaluation and modification of land-use codes require us to look into the future to address possible concerns for the community," he said Friday. "While any changes to the code will not affect projects currently in the permitting pipeline, we want to make sure future projects are the best fit for the city of Kalama."

Reuter said public concerns include parking, traffic, density, and greenspace/parks.

Any changes wouldn't affect the proposed Lofts at Kalama project. The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed 299-unit complex during its last three meetings. Commissioners and members of the public raised concerns about the proposal not providing enough parking, and its possible effect on traffic.

Kalama code requires one parking space per unit. The Lofts' recently updated plan includes 468 parking spaces, for a ratio of 1.5 per unit.

City Administrator Adam Smee said some of the city's multifamily zoning is from 1996 when it appears to have been created and some was updated with current zoning standards in the early 2000s.

"We haven't had the market demand to make it cost effective to build" multifamily housing in Kalama, Smee said. "Apparently we have now passed that threshold and are now attractive."

Developers counter the challenges of building in Kalama — rocky terrain, steep slopes and stormwater — through price and quantity, Smee said. Housing prices have increased and now the market is turning to quantity, he said.

To help move the process along, Smee said the commission can first address parking and fix the most "egregious" pieces of code and come back to take a deeper look after addressing other things.

In other business, the council approved Gray and Osborne Engineering to design the 10th Street and Cedar Street sidewalk project.

In November, the city received a Transportation Improvement Board Small Cities Sidewalk grant for the project, with the state funding 90%, or $360,010. The city is responsible for 10%, or $40,000, to be paid out of the sidewalk capital improvement reserve fund.

Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said the city had to put out a request for qualifications for engineering services because the project includes state funding. The project will be designed in 2022 and put out to bid in early 2023.

The new sidewalk will continue from existing sidewalk on Cedar Street just east of South Eighth behind the softball field up to South 10th Street. There will be a crosswalk and the sidewalk will continue south on the west side of South 10th Street, tying into newly constructed sidewalk near Birch Street.

This project fills the gap between existing sidewalks in a high-density residential area near a school, improving safety for students that who to school, Rasmussen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.