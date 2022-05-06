Kalama City Council approves waterline design work, salary commission, 0.2% sales tax measure

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved adding to its contract with the city's consulting engineer to design moving a section of waterline on South Cloverdale Road as part of a larger county project.

Cowlitz County Public Works is planning to reconstruct under a mile of South Cloverdale from Todd Road to Confer Road to include 12-foot lanes with 6-foot shoulders, realignment and replacing two culverts. The $4.8 million project is funded with federal, state and local money, according to the county's Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.

Kelly Rasmussen, Kalama public works director, said the project requires the city to relocate its waterline around the culverts. As part of an agreement with the county, Kalama will pay for the engineering if the county includes moving the waterline in its work, he said.

The county may potentially use part of a grant to reimburse the city a portion of the $11,600 project addendum to its contract with Gray and Osborne, Rasmussen said.

In tandem with the road realignment, the county plans to improve the sight distance at the intersection of South Cloverdale and Confer roads by lowering the road at the vertical curve, according to the county public works' website. A federal grant and local funds will pay for the estimated $480,000 project.

The projects are both in engineering and right-of-way acquisition stages this year, with construction set for 2023 through 2024, according to the plan.

In other business, the council approved putting the 0.2% sales tax measure on the August ballot to help fund streets.

In January, the council agreed to move forward with putting it out to vote and officially OK'd the resolution Thursday in a 4-1 vote, with Wendy Conradi opposed.

Since getting rid of car tab fees in 2020, the city does not have a dedicated revenue stream to pay for repairs and improvements to neighborhood streets ineligible for state and federal funds. Kalama used the tab fees to fund its Transportation Benefit District (TBD), which can also be funded by the 0.2% sales tax.

The tax would increase the city’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. If passed, it would last for 10 years.

In the 2020 general election, Kalama’s sales tax measure lost by 14 votes.

The city is looking for someone to write the "against" statement for the voters pamphlet. The city must submit the "for" and "against" committees along with the measure to the county election's office by May 13. Residents inside city limits interested in serving on the committees should call Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster at 360-673-4561 or send her an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

The council also approved:

• An ordinance forming a salary commission to set mayor and council member salaries. The commission members would have two-year terms and meet annually.

• A budget amendment to move $380,000 from Inflow and Infiltration Reserves to pay for engineering design and other work for the sewer repair project.

• A resolution adopting a records management policy. The city has followed the state laws but didn't have the rules written in its own code, McMaster said.

