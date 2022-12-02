Kalama City Council approves utility rate increases

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday approved increases to utility rates as discussed and agreed on in late October.

The utility rates will increase 9.5% for water, 5.5% for sewer and 9.5% for stormwater. The utility tax will remain at 10%.

The utility bill for an average household using 600 cubic feet of water would increase about $11 per month, from $187 to $198. A household using 1,000 cubic feet of water would see an increase of about $14 per month, from $238 to $252. Those totals include an estimated 3% increase to the garbage rate, which is set by Waste Control and has not yet been announced this year.

Waste Control must have any rate changes approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. City Administrator Adam Smee said it's unclear if or when that may happen, but a rate change could come later next year.

Staff recommended the increases because water and sewer expenditures outweigh revenues and high inflation has driven up the costs of supplies.

The proposed rates match what the utility rate study suggests they should be for 2023, but that doesn’t make up for the lower-than-called-for increases in the last two years, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer, in October.

The council approved raising the low-income discount eligibility level from 200% to 300% of federal poverty level. The discount itself will remain the same.

The council also approved fees and charges for 2023, with most unchanged but some increasing, including the Community Building cleaning rates, police services hourly rate for events, a planning pre-application conference fee, and the animal impound fee, a payment the police rarely impose on people when their animals run away.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The council held off on approving the 2023 budget, as the city is waiting to hear if it will receive state grants to help pay for sidewalk projects.