Kalama City Council approves shorelines program draft; right-of-way swap with Port of Kalama

The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved sending a draft of its shorelines guidance to the state to review the first major update to the document since 1977.
Under state law, the city is required to have a Shorelines Master Program, which includes land use policies and regulations that guide shoreline use. Kalama currently is operating under the 1977 program after its prior planned update stalled more than five years ago, said City Administrator Adam Smee.
"This is basically our second attempt, a reboot for a comprehensive update combined with ... a periodic update as well," he said.
In 2012, Kalama, along with Cowlitz County, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock, received a grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology to update the shoreline programs. Smee said the city finished its draft, but came to an impasse with Ecology over certain language, so the update wasn't completed.
The city's planning commission began working on the update again about a year ago, said City Planner Todd Johnson.
The new draft has the same premise as the 1977 version but includes updated guidance from Ecology, and advanced understanding of how shoreline ecology functions and how to preserve it, Smee said. It also includes an updated description of Kalama's existing shoreline conditions.
The Port of Kalama raised some concerns about the draft during the planning commission hearing, which were outlined in a letter to the City Council. The draft references the port's most recent Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements and port officials are concerned the shoreline program won't include future updates to the scheme.
Johnson said Ecology didn't want the port's comprehensive scheme referenced, but compromised on allowing it with a date so the shoreline program couldn't be changed without Ecology review.
The port also asked the city to identify and designate wetlands to provide more certainty in how the program could affect future activities in the area. Designating the wetlands would take additional time and money, and the current draft includes a compromise that the areas would be designated at the time of development, Johnson said.
Tabitha Reeder, port environmental manager, said the port has worked closely with the city on the document for years. The port wanted to bring awareness to its concerns outlined in the letter, but supported the adoption of the program as written, she said.
The document will come back to the council for final consideration after the Ecology review.
In other business, the council approved the port's application to vacate about 3.4 acres of unimproved right-of-way for Old Pacific Highway, Meeker Drive and Kalama River Road near the Spencer Creek Business Park. In exchange, the port dedicated 1.76 acres of improved roads to the city.
Smee said the changes are part of a development agreement with the port, which built the roads and supporting infrastructure around the Spencer Creek Business Park.
The council also moved forward with a plan to create a COVID-19 leave bank for employees and allow extra compensatory time to help offset virus-related leave.
If the unions agree, workers would be allowed to bank an additional 40 hours of compensatory time to be used later for COVID-related leave.
The council also agreed to provide a bank of 80 hours of COVID-leave for each employee with the ability to recover costs through a tax credit allowed under the federal pandemic relief plan. The option is only available from April through the end of September and will only apply to employees who have been off during that time.