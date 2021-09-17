Kalama City Council approves shorelines program draft; right-of-way swap with Port of Kalama

The Port of Kalama raised some concerns about the draft during the planning commission hearing, which were outlined in a letter to the City Council. The draft references the port's most recent Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements and port officials are concerned the shoreline program won't include future updates to the scheme.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson said Ecology didn't want the port's comprehensive scheme referenced, but compromised on allowing it with a date so the shoreline program couldn't be changed without Ecology review.

The port also asked the city to identify and designate wetlands to provide more certainty in how the program could affect future activities in the area. Designating the wetlands would take additional time and money, and the current draft includes a compromise that the areas would be designated at the time of development, Johnson said.

Tabitha Reeder, port environmental manager, said the port has worked closely with the city on the document for years. The port wanted to bring awareness to its concerns outlined in the letter, but supported the adoption of the program as written, she said.

The document will come back to the council for final consideration after the Ecology review.