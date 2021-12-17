Kalama City Council approves permit for port's marketplace

KALAMA — The Port of Kalama’s marketplace took a step forward Thursday when the City Council approved shorelines permits for the $12 million project.

The 32,665 square foot tourism facility would be located at the site of a maintenance shop off North Hendrickson Drive near the amphitheater, waterfront park and new cruise ship dock currently under construction.

It would include a public marketplace with 11 store spaces and 24 vendor stalls and a distillery on the first floor. On the second floor would be a restaurant, conference room and 19 hotel rooms. The space will also include a courtyard area for food carts.

The building design was inspired by the Mountain Timber lumber mill that was on the waterfront in the early 1900s, said Jonah Jensen, project manager with BLRB Architects. The building will be the new home for the 140-foot Lelooska totem pole taken down in 2018. The Lelooska Foundation currently is restoring the pole.

The port would reconfigure parking to include 48 additional spaces and room for bus queuing and emergency vehicle access.

Jensen said the facility is the best and highest use of the space and works well with the port’s mission.

"We're really excited about this project," Jensen said. "It works well really with the port's mission, which is to induce capital investment in an environmentally friendly way while creating jobs and recreational opportunities."

The council voiced support for the project and approved the critical areas review, shoreline conditional use permit, shoreline substantial development permit and site plan.

Darin Sampson, port project manager, said the port applied with the city for a building permit Tuesday, and will then need approval from the Department of Ecology. The port plans to go out for bid in mid-to-late February and construction will last 15 months, he said. Pandemic-related delays make it difficult to estimate a completion date, but the port is hoping to open the facility by summer 2023.

The $3.5 million cruise ship dock is set to be completed by the end of February.

In other business, the council approved an updated contract with Waste Control to provide garbage services. The contract does not include any rate increases, which have to be approved by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

City Administrator Adam Smee gave an update on potential curbside recycling costs presented earlier this month. The city could offer the services without the 10% utility tax or the 3.6% state solid waste tax, bringing the monthly cost down from $6.68 to $5.58 under a 10-year contract, Smee said. Curbside yard debris pickup would drop from $8.82 to $7.76, and both together would be $13.65 a month.

Smee also calculated how much it would cost the city to subsidize the service for low-income residents. Right now, 46 residential accounts get a low-income senior discount on garbage and/or low-income discount on water and sewer, he said.

If those same accounts are subsidized at 50% for recycling, it would cost the city $1,624. The same discount for curbside yard debris pickup would be an additional $2,143.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi suggested subsidizing a portion of the service for all city residents to get it up and going.

Councilmember Steve Kallio said he also would support some subsidizing, and also wants a guarantee from Waste Control the recycling would not end up in the landfill.

Smee said in past conversations, the company told him once the items enter the recycling stream, it is mandated to find a place for it and can't just dump it.

Councilmember Sandra Macias Hughes voiced support for a low-income discount and emphasized education about recycling would need to go out if the service is approved.

Smee said he also could look into setting up a "good neighbor" contribution option for people to pay into to help pay the bills for low-income residents.

The council will hold a public hearing on curbside recycling during the Jan. 20 meeting. In the coming days, the city will post a poll on its website and Facebook page to gauge residents' interest of adding curbside recycling.

Incoming councilmember Scott Moon was sworn in at the end of the meeting. The council and staff welcomed Moon and thanked Macias Hughes for her time on the board.

"It's been a pleasure working with Sandra over the years as council position no. 2," said Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen. "Sandra's ability to not only listen, but to ask questions until she has a good understanding of the issues has been a blessing."

