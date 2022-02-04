Kalama City Council approves addition to water plan, allowing booster station at development

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved an amendment to the water system plan, allowing an ongoing development off South Cloverdale Road to finish up, pending state approval.

The amendment added to the plan a water booster pump station for the Wilson Ridge Estates Development, south of Kalama.

The 29-lot development is the final phase of the Dave’s View Development off South Cloverdale Road. Dave’s View was initially approved in the mid-2000s, according to the city. The project includes extending city water service to the area, that while outside city limits, falls under the city’s water service boundary, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

Rasmussen said when developer Chad Wilson and his engineering team planned out the lots, they found the upper 17 lots would need a booster station to get adequate water pressure.

The plans are consistent with city, county and state standards, but when they were submitted to the state Department of Health, the agency noted the project needed to be approved as an amendment to the plan because the plan didn’t include this booster pump station, Rasmussen said. The booster station plan will go back to the Department of Health for final approval.

In 2018, Kalama created a water system plan that covers the city’s 20 square miles of water distribution, including existing booster stations and reservoirs, Rasmussen said. The plan didn’t include a booster station at the Wilson Ridge development because it wasn’t confirmed at the time, he said.

Getting the booster station approved and online is the last piece of this final phase of development before homes can be built, Rasmussen said. The road is done, the piping is in and the booster station is built, he said. The Wilson Ridge Estates lots are for sale, and some have already sold.

