Kalama City Council approves 2023 budget, Cedar Spring subdivision final plat

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday approved a $12.1 million 2023 budget, which includes funding for two major sidewalk projects, and moved forward an ongoing subdivision development.

The budget was unchanged from earlier this month but now officially includes two state Transportation Improvement Board, or TIB, grants that the city did not know it would receive until recently.

City of Kalama top 2023 salaries 1. Adam Smee, City Administrator: $125,650 2. Ralph Herrera, Chief of Police: $118,125 3. Coni McMaster, Clerk-Treasurer: $114,100 4. Kelly Rasmussen, Public Works Director: $113,005 5. Chad Durham, Robbie Satterly, Police Sergeants: $103,600 *By the end of the year with overtime, some higher-level, non-management positions exceed the flat salary of management, according to the city.

Kalama received $311,400 to add sidewalk on Cedar, Date, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets near the elementary school, eventually creating contiguous sidewalk on two blocks for pedestrians and students, said Kelly Rasmussen, Public Works director. The city's match is $34,600.

Last year, the city received a grant to cover 90% of the $360,000 project to add sidewalk on Cedar and 10th streets. Rasmussen said he plans to go out to bid for the project in February. The city will also begin engineering on the second sidewalk project, which will likely be constructed in 2024, he said.

The second TIB grant is for $35,625, with a $1,875 match, to seal cracks in city streets, Rasmussen said.

Subdivision and street vacation

In other business, the council approved the final plat for the Cedar Springs subdivision, accepting the constructed streets and utilities, allowing plots to be sold and houses to be built.

In April 2019, the council approved the preliminary plat application for the 34-lot subdivision, located on 7 acres off Old Pacific Highway next to the Stone Forest subdivision and across the road from the Lofts at Kalama site.

The engineering firm that designed the subdivision and put it through the regulatory process sold it to a developer to build out, which is a common practice, Rasmussen said. The developer will likely sell the lots to a builder to construct houses, he said.

Over the last several weeks, Rasmussen and the consulting city engineer inspected the infrastructure and verified it meets city code and conditions of approval. The Planning Commission reviewed the project last week and confirmed it meets requirements.

The council also approved a street vacation request in exchange for dedicating right of way and utility easements, on the recommendation of the hearing examiner.

The property owners petitioned the city to vacate 1,875 square feet of undeveloped right of way for North Third Street located west of their property, according to the city staff report. In exchange, the residents would dedicate right of way and a drainage easement for North Second Place and Ivy Street that currently encroach on their property.