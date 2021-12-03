Kalama City Council approves $11.86 million 2022 budget

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved an $11.86 million 2022 budget, which includes $400,000 for a major sidewalk project.

The council approved the budget and Capital Facilities Plan for 2022-2027 in a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Matthew Merz opposed.

Since the last council meeting, the city learned it received a Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) grant from the state to add sidewalks on Cedar Street and South 10th Street. The grant will pay 90%, or $360,000, said Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen.

The project will give safe pedestrian access for many students who walk from the neighborhood to school, he said.

The plan also includes the remaining transportation benefit district funds for street improvements and the final amount to finish up Green Mountain Reservoir.

City Administrator Adam Smee presented options from Waste Control for curbside recycling and yard debris pickup the council requested. The costs would be in addition to residents' normal garbage bills.

If adopted, city residents wouldn't be able to opt out, Smee said. Each would include a 95-gallon cart and recycling would be everything but glass.

In a 10-year contract, biweekly recycling would be $6.68 and yard debris pickup would be $8.82, for $15.50 total per month.

A five-year contract would be more expensive, with $7.68 for recycling and $10.36 for yard debris, for a total of $18.04 per month. Both contracts would include an annual Consumer Price Index increase.

The council could move forward with neither, both, or one or the other, Smee said. No decisions were made Thursday.

In other business, the council voiced support for a request from KLTV to help pay for technology upgrades to better integrate Zoom video into its streaming and recording of public meetings. KLTV is the local public access station that broadcasts public meetings in Cowlitz County. Barry Verrill, station manager, said the project will cost $35,000 total, or about $8,000 split among Kalama, Longview, Kelso and the Port of Longview.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi suggested asking the Cowlitz County commissioners to pay for the upgrades using COVID relief funds because it affects the entire county. Verrill said he would ask.

The council also:

• Approved 2022 fees, including increases to special event permits, library cards for non-city residents, development permits for utility extensions, right-of-way permits, plat revisions and sewer connection fees.

• Accepted bids for water treatment chemicals.

• Approved clarifications to the code regarding charging water and sewer connection fees for multi-unit buildings.

• Agreed to purchase six AEDs (Automated External Defribrillators), one each for City Hall, the public works shop, council chambers and the Community Building, as well as two mobile units for police officers, for about $10,000 total.

