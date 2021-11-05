Kalama City Council agree on utility rate increase, split on 1% property tax increase

City Administrator Adam Smee cautioned the council on skipping the increase again. Although the 1% doesn't amount to a large increase in money, property tax is the most stable revenue for the general fund, he said.

Councilmember Matthew Merz asked if the city could pass a 0.5% increase instead of 1%.

McMaster said they can do any increase up to 1%, and she will bring back a couple options for the council to consider at its Nov. 18 meeting.

The council agreed to move forward with a utility rate increase option discussed during a September workshop. The overall increase would be 3.12% to 3.75% depending on resident usage. The option also would increase the low income discount by 50 cents.

The option includes a 5% increase to the water base rate, a 5% increase to the water consumption rate, a 5.5% increase to the sewer base rate, a 1% increase to the sewer consumption rate and a 9.5% increase to the stormwater rate. The increases are less than those recommended in the utility rate study approved last year, except for stormwater.

For an average resident's monthly utility bill of about $181.36, the increase would add $6.81. That includes an estimated 3% increase to the garbage rate, which is set by Waste Control and has not yet been announced this year.