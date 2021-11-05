Kalama City Council agree on utility rate increase, split on 1% property tax increase

KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday agreed on utility rate increases and fee increases for 2022, but was split on a 1% property tax increase.
Under state law, the city can only raise property taxes by 1% each year. Last year, the council voted unanimously not to raise the 2021 property tax rate and banked the 1% increase for a future year.
The total amount collected, including new construction, will be lower than 2021 because the city received a one-time refund levy of $18,311 from the county, bringing the total to $528,085, said Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster.
Without the 1% increase, the 2022 total would be $526,151, including a smaller refund levy of $2,368. The 1% increase would bring that up to about $531,250.
The property tax levy rate will decrease from $1.43 in 2021 to $1.28 with no increase or $1.29 with the 1% increase.
A home's assessed value will determine how much the city's portion of the property tax would change for each taxpayer.
Councilmembers Jon Stanfill and Sandra Macias-Hughes spoke in favor of the 1% increase. Stanfill noted a top priority for the police department is to add a second sergeant, which would be paid for by general fund.
Councilmembers Wendy Conradi and Steve Kallio opposed the increase, with Conradi against banking the 1% for the future.
City Administrator Adam Smee cautioned the council on skipping the increase again. Although the 1% doesn't amount to a large increase in money, property tax is the most stable revenue for the general fund, he said.
Councilmember Matthew Merz asked if the city could pass a 0.5% increase instead of 1%.
McMaster said they can do any increase up to 1%, and she will bring back a couple options for the council to consider at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The council agreed to move forward with a utility rate increase option discussed during a September workshop. The overall increase would be 3.12% to 3.75% depending on resident usage. The option also would increase the low income discount by 50 cents.
The option includes a 5% increase to the water base rate, a 5% increase to the water consumption rate, a 5.5% increase to the sewer base rate, a 1% increase to the sewer consumption rate and a 9.5% increase to the stormwater rate. The increases are less than those recommended in the utility rate study approved last year, except for stormwater.
For an average resident's monthly utility bill of about $181.36, the increase would add $6.81. That includes an estimated 3% increase to the garbage rate, which is set by Waste Control and has not yet been announced this year.
The council also agreed to move forward with proposed increases to some fees including special event permits, library cards for non-city residents, development permits for utility extensions, right-of-way permits, plat revisions, and increases in sewer connection fees.
In other business, the council voted 3-2 to create a citizen committee to set mayor and councilmember salary increases.
The current councilmember salary is $100 per meeting not to exceed $200 per month, last updated in 2014. The mayor’s salary has been $700 per month since 2017.
Conradi proposed increasing the salaries and detaching pay from meeting attendance last month.
Conradi, Stanfill and Macias-Hughes supported forming a committee to set increases. Kallio and Merz said they were against raises and voted against creating the committee. The whole council agreed on changing the pay per-meeting requirement.