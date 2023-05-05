KALAMA — The recently restarted parks and recreation advisory committee will start meeting later this month after the Kalama City Council Thursday approved the mayor’s appointments to the volunteer group.

The committee includes three residents inside city limits and two outside city limits but within the Kalama-area zip code. Mayor Mike Reuter and staff reviewed the 11 applications and the mayor appointed:

Sheila Thomas, an outside resident, to a two-year term.

Nancy Toteff, an outside resident, to a three-year term.

Glena Kristensen, an inside resident, to a two-year term.

Jennifer Steward, an inside resident, to a three-year term.

Jake Carlow, an inside resident, to a two-year term.

As outlined in the code, three initial members will serve two-year terms and two initial members will serve three-year terms. After the initial terms expire, all future members will serve three-year terms.

“It’s amazing we had great applicants like that,” Reuter said. “It’s an amazing team we’re going to have together.”

In mid-March, the council voted to re-establish the parks and recreation advisory committee to streamline efforts to improve the Community Building and consider upgrades to Kalama’s parks.

The advisory committee was originally created in the late 1990s and disbanded in 2015. The committee won’t make any final decisions, but will recommend plans to the council.

The committee’s bylaws call for meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., but the new group can change that if they choose, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

It is too short of a notice to hold a meeting this upcoming Tuesday, so the committee will likely convene at a special meeting later this month, McMaster said.