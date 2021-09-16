Judge orders release of records in Merz cyberstalking case

Cowlitz County Superior Court ordered the release of the majority of police records from a case where a current Kalama City Council member was the victim of cyberstalking.

The case stems from before Matthew Merz was elected to the Kalama City Council in 2019 and revolves around online harassment and threats Merz allegedly received from an individual in Oregon. The handling of the case and the ensuing records have been the subject of increasingly public disputes between Merz, Kalama Police Chief Rafael Herrera and other officials within the city.

Merz requested an emergency injunction in August to prevent the Kalama Police Department from sharing the full case file with Daily News reporter Marissa Heffernan. Judge Gary Bashor agreed to issue a temporary injunction until a full court hearing could be held.

The released records will not include the most contentious aspect of the investigation, faked images created of Merz in explicit sexual scenarios, which Merz argued would be humiliating to him and were not of public concern. After the newspaper agreed to specifically exclude those images from the request, Bashor said everything else about the case was releasable under the Public Records Act.