Judge orders release of records in Merz cyberstalking case

Cowlitz County Superior Court ordered the release of the majority of police records from a case where a current Kalama City Council member was the victim of cyberstalking.
The case stems from before Matthew Merz was elected to the Kalama City Council in 2019 and revolves around online harassment and threats Merz allegedly received from an individual in Oregon. The handling of the case and the ensuing records have been the subject of increasingly public disputes between Merz, Kalama Police Chief Rafael Herrera and other officials within the city.
Merz requested an emergency injunction in August to prevent the Kalama Police Department from sharing the full case file with Daily News reporter Marissa Heffernan. Judge Gary Bashor agreed to issue a temporary injunction until a full court hearing could be held.
The released records will not include the most contentious aspect of the investigation, faked images created of Merz in explicit sexual scenarios, which Merz argued would be humiliating to him and were not of public concern. After the newspaper agreed to specifically exclude those images from the request, Bashor said everything else about the case was releasable under the Public Records Act.
"I don’t see [an exemption] anywhere in the filings or the cases I reviewed. It's a little stickier when we talk about the images, but that’s not what we are talking about today," Bashor said.
The amended record request would provide all other text and documents related to the investigation, as well as a list of other people who previously requested the file from the Kalama Police Department. Jeff Bradford, the attorney representing Heffernan in the suit, said the request should be available for Bashor to issue a final court order approving on Friday.
Merz said Thursday he was satisfied with Bashor's ruling and his approach to the record request.
"I'm grateful for that because we need people with better judgment making decisions like this," Merz said.
Kalama City Prosecutor Stewart Feil opened the investigation in August 2019. Feil settled the case in June 2020, reducing the charge against the alleged harasser from cyberstalking to littering.
A previous request for the case file in June led to multiple clashes between Merz and other Kalama officials. Merz wrote a letter to the police department and posted in a private Facebook group, accusing Herrera and Mayor Mike Reuter of using the case as political leverage to undermine Merz's mayoral campaign heading into the August primary election. Herrera later issued a public statement on behalf of the department denying Merz's claims and saying his actions irresponsibly undermined public trust in the police.
The court hearing Wednesday included one additional twist. Kalama's City Attorney Samuel Satterfield had entered the full police report, including the images, into the court record Tuesday to ensure Bashor understood the full scope of what was included in the investigation.
Bashor excoriated the action, pointing out that the file would have been visible to Heffernan as a respondent in the case until he had it sealed.
"I have never seen that done before," Bashor said. "You essentially violated a restraining order I had issued in this case."
Bradford told Bashor that neither he nor Heffernan had seen the case file before it was sealed by the court.