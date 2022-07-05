Joint bids for Cowlitz, Wahkiakum counties roadwork comes in $200K over county estimates

On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners awarded an $884,720 bid for pavement striping throughout parts of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties in a joint bidding process between local jurisdictions.

The commissioners awarded the bid to Rite Stripe, of Sumner, to stripe more than 500 miles of roadway. Rite Stripe's bid was the lowest of two bids but about $236,000 higher than the engineer's estimate, according to county documents.

Cowlitz County commissioners reject Community House proposal for homeless site Cowlitz County is reworking a plan for a hosted homeless site after the commissioners rejected the lone proposal they received from Community …

Cowlitz County contracts annually for the work, which includes center line and edge line striping, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer. Some areas get restriped every year because of the type of paint used and to maintain reflectivity at night, she said.

Eugenis said the striping project is part of the public works department's normal maintenance, along with chip sealing. The striping is funded by the county road fund taxes, collected from property owners in the unincorporated county and can only be used on roads outside city limits, she said.

The work will also include striping for Wahkiakum County and the cities of Kelso, Woodland, Kalama and Cathlamet, paid for by those jurisdictions. Interlocal agreements between the county and smaller jurisdictions allow joint bidding on construction projects when the work is the same type of work.

Tower Road bridge planned for fall after heavy rains washed away part of road TOUTLE — Public works staff plan to install a temporary bridge by this fall at the Tower Road/Rock Creek washout near Toutle.

The largest portion of the work will be in unincorporated Cowlitz County and cost about $645,100. Wahkiakum County has the second-highest portion of the cost at $156,190.

Staff will present the commissioners a contract with Rite Stripe in a couple weeks and the work will begin around mid-August, Eugenis said. The public works department will post on its Facebook page to notify residents of road closures or delays related to the striping and other work, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.