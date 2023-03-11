Pickleball paddles will be replacing tennis rackets at John Null Park.

The Longview City Council approved a proposal Thursday night to convert all four of the Pacific Way park's tennis courts into a small pickleball complex with eight courts and a central gathering area for players and spectators to hang out.

The project was suggested and will be completed by the Longview Pickleball Club, who will donate the new courts to the city parks department once the construction has been completed. More than a dozen players attended the council workshop to hear the vote and discussion about the courts.

Pickleball Club president Gene Teeters estimated the group had just over 100 members but there were many more active players in the area. Teeters said the demand by players was outgrowing the court access at Vandercook Park. The park's courts can fit up to 16 players at a time, but Teeters said last summer they sometimes had 40 or more players waiting.

"Those (John Null tennis) courts aren’t going to be used a whole lot, so it seemed like the right place to expand it. It has the room and the lights," Teeters said.

The club fundraised for a similar project back in 2018 when they repaved the tennis courts at Vandercook Park and added pickleball court lines. Teeters said that Vandercook can take on the public tennis demand as the pickleball players move to the new dedicated courts.

Longview Parks Director Jennifer Wills said the tennis courts have not been resurfaced since 1978. The courts are regularly used by Three Rivers Christian School for tennis matches and practices but Wills said that their bookings will likely end once the school opens its new location in Kelso.

"It's a quality of life amenity that will bring people to town, that's a given, but for those who already live here it's another thing we are able to provide to keep people active and moving," Wills said.

The court project is projected to cost around $145,000, according to the packet given to the Longview City Council. The pickleball club will pay for the project with sponsorships for the courts, donations and fundraising efforts.

The pickleball courts will take up the same amount of space as the tennis courts. Unlike the court at Vandercook Park, where the pickleball nets are temporarily erected for any match, the John Null courts would have permanent nets installed. The remodel will also change the fencing around the courts, which Wills pointed out did not have wheelchair-accessible gates.

Pickleball has been frequently called the fastest-growing sport in America over the past two years. Teeters said he and his wife switched from playing golf to pickleball after being introduced to the sport around 10 years ago.

"With pickleball, both of us found success right away. We're competitive and evenly matched. It's a lifelong sport, so people from kids to 90-year-olds are playing pickleball," Teeters said.

Sharol Quinn, another member of the Longview Pickleball Club, suggested to the council the park could host pickleball tournaments down the line. Centralia hosted the International Indoor Pickleball Championships in December and Quinn said the location could attract amateur players from up and down Interstate 5.